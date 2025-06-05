李灝宇被頭部觸身球退場　2年內意外發生第3次

Ugh. Hao-You Lee gets hit in the face and has to leave the game. This is the 3rd time he has been hit in the head in the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/HApwVgh890— Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) June 4, 2025
記者陳立勳／綜合報導
美國職棒底特律老虎隊3A「台灣怪力男」李灝宇今日對克里夫蘭守護者隊出賽，不料第2打席遭到頭部觸身球，意外提前退場，連同去年已經是第3次被頭部觸身球。
今日李灝宇擔任球隊先發三壘手，排在第2棒，第1局首打席擊出深遠飛球，但可惜被接殺。
到了第2打席，李灝宇意外被對方投手一記89.5英里的伸卡球直擊頭部，打到後倒地不起，後來在防護員的攙扶下回到休息室，進行後續治療。
Hopefully “just” a broken nose for Hao-Yu Lee. Looked bad, sounded worse, trainer still scraping blood out of the batters box before we resume play. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/nYPrLuU2xc— Detroit Tigers Minor League Tracker (@Tiger_Lifer) June 4, 2025
李灝宇去年賽季曾經2度被頭部觸身球擊中，沒想到今天又出現意外狀況。
今年李灝宇在3A表現不差，有4發全壘打，23分打點，跑出7次盜壘成功，今日1打數沒有安打，打擊率0.262，上壘率0.356，長打率0.400。
▲李灝宇。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）
