李灝宇被頭部觸身球退場　2年內意外發生第3次

記者陳立勳／綜合報導

美國職棒底特律老虎隊3A「台灣怪力男」李灝宇今日對克里夫蘭守護者隊出賽，不料第2打席遭到頭部觸身球，意外提前退場，連同去年已經是第3次被頭部觸身球。

今日李灝宇擔任球隊先發三壘手，排在第2棒，第1局首打席擊出深遠飛球，但可惜被接殺。

到了第2打席，李灝宇意外被對方投手一記89.5英里的伸卡球直擊頭部，打到後倒地不起，後來在防護員的攙扶下回到休息室，進行後續治療。

李灝宇去年賽季曾經2度被頭部觸身球擊中，沒想到今天又出現意外狀況。

今年李灝宇在3A表現不差，有4發全壘打，23分打點，跑出7次盜壘成功，今日1打數沒有安打，打擊率0.262，上壘率0.356，長打率0.400。

▲亞運中華隊李灝宇。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）
▲李灝宇。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）  

