諾威斯基落淚親口說要退休了　主場最終戰轟30分有太多感謝

▲達拉斯傳奇諾威斯基落淚親口說要退休了。(圖/CFP,下同)

記者游郁香/綜合報導

將生涯21季都奉獻給達拉斯的諾威斯基(Dirk Nowitzki),在獨行俠本季主場最終戰親口宣布要退休了,雖然早就預料到這一刻即將到來,「德佬」聽到滿場球迷替他熱情歡呼,仍落下了男兒淚,他說自己有太多人需要感謝,從球團到球迷再到這21年與他當過隊友的每位夥伴。

Dirk Nowitzki makes it official - he's retiring. Anyone who saw him play this season knew we were heading toward this, but it's still so emotional. A forever class act. pic.twitter.com/O1L16VUA98