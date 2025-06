杜蘭特已是「馬刺的人」只差官宣？　美球評預言：選秀周公布

Bill Simmons thinks Kevin Durant to the Spurs could be done ???? “I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already… like they’ve agreed on the specifics and they’ll just announce it the week of the draft.” (Via @rBillSimmonsPod ) pic.twitter.com/tgtz9u8uzm

記者游郁香/綜合報導

馬刺近年選秀籤運極佳,今年除了抽中榜眼籤,還握有樂透區的第14順位,據《雅虎體育》的消息,他們有意將這枚14號籤當成交易籌碼。名球評西蒙斯(Bill Simmons)則爆料,2屆FMVP杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)已是「馬刺的人,只差公布」,不過他並沒有內線消息,純粹是個人的大膽預言。

