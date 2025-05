比柯瑞還準！衛少三分命中率破4成　酸快艇「防守策略沒效果」

Russell Westbrook on his three-point shooting & the Clippers daring him to shoot:



Westbrook: "I don't know what I shot for the series."



Reporter: "43%"



Westbrook: "Damn, that's solid. I guess it didn't work out so well for then." ????



