160公里！旅美火球男林振瑋復出首戰驚艷全場　2局4K壓制對手

▲林振瑋。(圖/截自MiLB TV)

記者楊舒帆/綜合報導

旅美紅雀1A「火球男」林振瑋在本季初登板便驚艷全場,他最快球速飆至99.6英里(約160.2公里),繳出2局無失分、4次三振的亮眼成績。

Chen-Wei Lin made his 2025 debut today, pitching two scoreless innings for Palm Beach.



His fastball averaged 97.8 mph, and he topped out at 99.6 on this strikeout: pic.twitter.com/UJKsRkS3Xh