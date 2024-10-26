遭道奇轟再見滿貫奪G1勝　洋基賈吉：從中學習並改進

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導
眾所矚目的MLB世界大賽「奇基對決」G1由洛杉磯道奇6比3拿下，比賽過程中洋基原本在10局下半還握有3比2領先，沒想到卻在2出局滿壘時遭弗里曼（Freddie Freeman）夯出再見滿貫全壘打遺憾吞敗；對此隊長賈吉（Aaron Judge）賽後表示不要沮喪以及抱怨，要從中學習並加以改進，設法贏下G2。
▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）
雙方鏖戰至2比2進入延長後，洋基在延長10局上半靠著奇澤姆（Jazz Chisholm Jr）單局雙盜外加沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）敲出適時滾地，以3比2超前；10局下半道奇貝茲（Mookie Betts）或敬遠後，弗里曼在2出局滿壘從洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes）手中轟出再見滿貫砲，終場道奇6比3完成逆轉勝，在7戰4勝制的世界大賽取得1比0領先。
「輸了就是輸了，你不能坐在這裡沮喪，你不能坐在這裡抱怨，不能去想本來可以怎樣，」今天5支1的洋基隊長賈吉賽後說道，「現在是時候去工作了，我們輸了這場比賽要從中學習記取教訓，看看我們可以在哪裡改進，然後去贏得下一場比賽。」
6局上半擊出412英尺大號2分砲一度為洋基取得領先的史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）補充表示，「你永遠不會想要這樣的結局，反正最終你必須贏四場比賽，沒有人說這會是簡單的事，」史坦頓目前季後賽6轟外加13分打點都是洋基陣中最佳。
