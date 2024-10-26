運動雲

>

遭道奇轟再見滿貫奪G1勝　洋基賈吉：從中學習並改進

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

眾所矚目的MLB世界大賽「奇基對決」G1由洛杉磯道奇6比3拿下，比賽過程中洋基原本在10局下半還握有3比2領先，沒想到卻在2出局滿壘時遭弗里曼（Freddie Freeman）夯出再見滿貫全壘打遺憾吞敗；對此隊長賈吉（Aaron Judge）賽後表示不要沮喪以及抱怨，要從中學習並加以改進，設法贏下G2。

▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）

▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

雙方鏖戰至2比2進入延長後，洋基在延長10局上半靠著奇澤姆（Jazz Chisholm Jr）單局雙盜外加沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）敲出適時滾地，以3比2超前；10局下半道奇貝茲（Mookie Betts）或敬遠後，弗里曼在2出局滿壘從洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes）手中轟出再見滿貫砲，終場道奇6比3完成逆轉勝，在7戰4勝制的世界大賽取得1比0領先。

「輸了就是輸了，你不能坐在這裡沮喪，你不能坐在這裡抱怨，不能去想本來可以怎樣，」今天5支1的洋基隊長賈吉賽後說道，「現在是時候去工作了，我們輸了這場比賽要從中學習記取教訓，看看我們可以在哪裡改進，然後去贏得下一場比賽。」

6局上半擊出412英尺大號2分砲一度為洋基取得領先的史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）補充表示，「你永遠不會想要這樣的結局，反正最終你必須贏四場比賽，沒有人說這會是簡單的事，」史坦頓目前季後賽6轟外加13分打點都是洋基陣中最佳。

關鍵字： MLB紐約洋基洛杉磯道奇賈吉

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

關心賽事，按讚加入ETtoday運動雲

推薦閱讀

道奇球迷伸手干擾被護送離場　托雷斯：不清楚發生什麼事

道奇球迷伸手干擾被護送離場　托雷斯：不清楚發生什麼事

快訊／弗里曼延長賽驚天再見滿貫彈　道奇6比3逆轉洋基搶下WS首勝

快訊／弗里曼延長賽驚天再見滿貫彈　道奇6比3逆轉洋基搶下WS首勝

弗里曼再見滿貫砲史上第一支　大谷翔平嗨翻：最棒的全壘打！

弗里曼再見滿貫砲史上第一支　大谷翔平嗨翻：最棒的全壘打！

張志豪霸氣喊話明年要拿大賽MVP　陳江和笑回：你會留在兄弟嗎？

張志豪霸氣喊話明年要拿大賽MVP　陳江和笑回：你會留在兄弟嗎？

古林睿煬等3人確定辭退12強　曾頌恩、郭俊麟、黃恩賜遞補

古林睿煬等3人確定辭退12強　曾頌恩、郭俊麟、黃恩賜遞補

古林睿煬離台倒數？最快下周申請旅外！火腿持續積極交涉

古林睿煬離台倒數？最快下周申請旅外！火腿持續積極交涉

故意四壞後慘遭滿貫轟　洋基教頭：想要左投對決...

故意四壞後慘遭滿貫轟　洋基教頭：想要左投對決...

潘文輝手傷辭退12強！林昱珉成唯一旅外投手

潘文輝手傷辭退12強！林昱珉成唯一旅外投手

見證黃彩帶成功拋下　王建民：稍微可以喘口氣

見證黃彩帶成功拋下　王建民：稍微可以喘口氣

陳俊秀奪個人第6冠：我來這就是要拿總冠軍！

陳俊秀奪個人第6冠：我來這就是要拿總冠軍！

大猩猩與人自拍秒變偶像團體　剛果巡守員巧手留下驚艷瞬間

熱門新聞

道奇球迷伸手干擾被護送離場　托雷斯：不清楚發生什麼事

快訊／弗里曼延長賽驚天再見滿貫彈　道奇6比3逆轉洋基搶下WS首勝

弗里曼再見滿貫砲史上第一支　大谷翔平嗨翻：最棒的全壘打！

張志豪霸氣喊話明年要拿大賽MVP　陳江和笑回：你會留在兄弟嗎？

古林睿煬等3人確定辭退12強　曾頌恩、郭俊麟、黃恩賜遞補

古林睿煬離台倒數？最快下周申請旅外！火腿持續積極交涉

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1道奇球迷伸手干擾　托雷斯不知怎麼了

2道奇6比3逆轉洋基搶下WS首勝

3大谷為滿貫砲嗨翻：最棒的全壘打！

4張志豪要拿MVP　紅龜：你會留兄弟嗎

5古林等3人辭退12強　聯盟宣布遞補人選

最新新聞

1林志傑拋震撼彈　本季結束將退休

2古林背傷不影響旅日　獅:逾3家有興趣

3洋基賈吉：從中學習並改進

4古林等3人辭退12強　聯盟宣布遞補人選

5戴資穎守護生態　養傷下一步未鬆口

熱門快報

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次要做出茶水間就能輕鬆烹煮的「馬克杯蛋包鮪魚起士飯」

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

成裕ONE以便利的生活機能和親民價格，成為首購族的熱門選擇。想知道更多細節？快來看看琦郁的開箱影片！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

荷律拿麥應援「2打者出局」　見丹妃喊完變全壘打驚呆了

邊荷律應援遇蟲蟲危機　嚇到露哭哭臉→驚慌逃

大谷邀裁判做《七龍珠》動作　他舉手發現「被釣中」急逃離

麟洋配倒計時！王齊麟被問送禮　李洋笑：不要說你就是禮物喔

大谷50轟球得主是誰？K董笑稱：不是我吧

扮獵人「小滴」去買卡包　遇收集成套狂粉贈她卡片

陸司機路見童噎住即刻救援　急停衝車陣實施哈姆立克法

FTISLAND崔敏煥遭前妻爆料「酒店叫小姐」　經紀公司FNC出面：電視圈活動中斷！

4yo撕裂唱周杰倫《擱淺》　路上騎士看傻...還有人拍手

「爆乳黃牛人妻」20萬交保！身穿粉色迷你裙　凌晨走出北檢
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366