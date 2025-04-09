運動雲

灌籃遭放倒！NBA灰熊菜鳥「頭著地」驚悚重摔　對手跪地祈禱

記者游郁香／綜合報導

灰熊今（9）日作客夏洛特，上半場還剩1分10秒，場上突發意外讓全場瞬間陷入寂靜。灰熊21歲菜鳥威爾斯（Jaylen Wells）快攻嘗試灌籃，卻在空中被追防的黃蜂後衛辛普森（KJ Simpson）「放倒」，導致「頭著地」重摔而倒地不起，最終被擔架抬出場，緊急送往醫院。

威爾斯本季表現亮眼，是灰熊少數全勤球員之一，至今已出賽79場、其中74場先發，場均貢獻10.5分，卻在今日對黃蜂一役遭逢嚴重傷勢，上半場最後1分10秒，他試圖灌籃時被對手在空中「放倒」而重摔。

▲▼灰熊菜鳥威爾斯驚悚重摔，被擔架抬出場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲灰熊菜鳥威爾斯驚悚重摔，被擔架抬出場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同）

從轉播畫面來看，威爾斯撞到了頭部，隨後正面朝下倒在地上無法動彈，裁判隨即喊停比賽，灰熊隊醫與場邊急救人員迅速進場處理，出動擔架將他抬出場，比賽因此中斷超過20分鐘。威爾斯被送往醫院後，兩隊球員重新暖身等待第2台救護車抵達夏洛特主場。

裁判檢視重播畫面後，放倒威爾斯的黃蜂後衛辛普森的犯規被升級為2級惡意犯規，當場遭驅逐出場。

由於畫面太過駭人，事發當下，場上一些黃蜂球員跪地祈禱，氣氛凝重；灰熊轉播單位的評論員甚至一度語塞、無言以對，灰熊教練團與球員則聚集在板凳席一起祈禱，全場鴉雀無聲。

▲▼灰熊菜鳥威爾斯驚悚重摔，被擔架抬出場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

關鍵字： NBA灰熊Jaylen Wells威爾斯

