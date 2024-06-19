運動雲

奪冠前夢見「溫暖擁抱」　FMVP布朗哽咽憶祖母：我知道她在看著

記者游郁香／綜合報導

2016年探花布朗(Jaylen Brown)本季迎來生涯巔峰，與多年搭檔坦圖(Jayson Tatum)攜手率塞爾提克奪下睽違16年的總冠軍，並連拿東區冠軍賽與總冠軍賽MVP，可說是最大贏家，賽後他卻哽咽落淚，他透露封王戰前小睡時，過世1年多的祖母「入夢」給他一個擁抱，「我知道她在看著，我非常愛妳。」

布朗曾在8年前參加NBA選秀前，到灣區主場「觀摩」當時正在備戰總冠軍賽的勇士團隊訓練，還沒正式進入聯盟的他對著鏡頭發下豪語，「總有一天，我會參加總冠軍賽。」今年他不只帶領綠衫軍挺進總決賽，還以4勝1敗封王，獲得FMVP的殊榮。

在這個生涯最榮耀的時刻，布朗已逝的祖母瓦納多(Dianne Varnado)也以另一種形式參與其中。他透露G5封王戰賽前小睡時，祖母來到他的夢中，「她今天下午給了我一個擁抱，我就知道一切都會好起來。」

▲▼FMVP布朗回憶起祖母哽咽拭淚。（圖／翻攝自X／NBA）

▲FMVP布朗回憶起祖母哽咽拭淚。（圖／翻攝自X／NBA）

「但我希望她能在這裡，她在我生命中是如此重要。」布朗哽咽說著，並用手逝去了淚水，「這太棒了。我知道她會為我感到驕傲。祖母，我知道她在看著，我非常愛妳。」

瓦納多在2023年3月去世，布朗本周曾在主場TD花園訓練時，穿上一件印有祖母照片的襯衫。布朗與家人的關係非常緊密，他去年接受《紐約時報》訪問時，曾回憶起祖母告訴他的一句話，「如果你想要某樣東西，你必須能解釋為什麼要它。」

曾是公立學校教師的瓦納多要求過布朗還有他的哥哥昆頓(Quenton Brown)，寫一篇關於他們為什麼想要Xbox 360(一款遊戲機)的文章，瓦納多從小就灌輸給布朗「需求而非欲望」的概念。

▲▼塞爾提克雙探花布朗、坦圖攜手奪冠。（圖／VCG）

▲▼塞爾提克雙探花布朗、坦圖攜手奪冠。（圖／VCG）

▲▼塞爾提克雙探花布朗、坦圖攜手奪冠。（圖／VCG）

