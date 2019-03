「衛少」不滿種族歧視爆走挨罰　羞辱他的爵士迷終生不得進場

▲雷霆一哥衛斯布魯克。(圖/CFP)

記者游郁香/綜合報導

雷霆一哥衛斯布魯克(Russell Westbrook)前役作客鹽湖城「大爆走」槓上一名爵士迷,他不滿該名球迷要他「和之前一樣跪下來」,深感遭受種族歧視,憤而威脅要弄死對方,被聯盟開罰2.5萬美金;爵士方面則對自家球迷羞辱客隊球星很遺憾,決定永久禁止該名球迷進入猶他主場。

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy