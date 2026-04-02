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中華隊英雄費爾柴德猛轟雙響砲！　打擊率飆上3成57

▲中華隊費爾柴德。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）

▲中華隊費爾柴德。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）

記者胡冠辰／臺北報導

效力於守護者3A的臺灣混血重砲費爾柴德（Stuart Fairchild）今天（2日）手感火燙，面對海盜3A之戰火力全開，單場揮出雙響砲，成為球隊贏球的重要功臣。

費爾柴德3月曾代表中華隊出戰世界棒球經典賽，4場比賽累計擊出2支全壘打、貢獻6分打點，另有3次盜壘成功，在攻勢串聯上扮演關鍵角色；憑藉場上表現與亮眼外型，也迅速累積大批球迷支持。

此役費爾柴德擔任先發指定打擊，排在第6棒；2局下首度上場打擊時，他就鎖定來球一棒轟向中右外野，掃出本季首發全壘打，這發陽春砲擊球初速達102.2英哩，飛行距離386英呎，展現不俗長打火力。

4局下費爾柴德獲得保送上壘；6局下則擊出二壘方向平飛球遭接殺，不過到了8局下第4次打擊，他再度將球扛出中外野大牆，又是一發陽春砲，完成單場雙響砲演出；這一轟擊球初速102.7英哩，飛行距離392英呎，仰角30度。

總計費爾柴德此戰3打數敲出2支安打，且兩支都是全壘打，貢獻2分打點，另選到1次保送；賽後他的打擊率提升至3成57，OPS高達1.357，幫助守護者3A終場以6比1擊敗海盜3A。

關鍵字： 費爾柴德、守護者

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