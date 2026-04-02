中華隊英雄費爾柴德猛轟雙響砲！　打擊率飆上3成57

▲中華隊費爾柴德。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）



記者胡冠辰／臺北報導

效力於守護者3A的臺灣混血重砲費爾柴德（Stuart Fairchild）今天（2日）手感火燙，面對海盜3A之戰火力全開，單場揮出雙響砲，成為球隊贏球的重要功臣。

Columbus Clippers OF Stuart Fairchild goes opposite field for his 1st HR of the season a 386 foot shot 102.2 mph off the bat in the 2nd inning for Columbus vs Indianapolis. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/uoiG3le3Y5