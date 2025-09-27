史上第4人！大谷翔平連3年球衣銷售稱霸　追平貝茲與賈吉

▲大谷翔平球衣銷售稱霸。（圖／路透）
實習記者蘇嘉偉／綜合報導
美國職棒大聯盟公布最新球衣銷售排行榜，洛杉磯道奇二刀流巨星大谷翔平連續第3年榮登榜首，成為史上僅有4位達成此紀錄的球員之一。
大谷的銷售冠軍地位自今年明星賽前公布的榜單後持續不變，緊隨其後的前7名依序是紐約洋基外野手賈吉（Aaron Judge）、道奇內野手弗里曼（Freddie Freeman）、貝茲（Mookie Betts）、紐約大都會內野手林多（Francisco Lindor）、外野手索托（Juan Soto），以及舊金山巨人內野手迪佛斯（Rafael Devers）。
Shohei Ohtani has now had the most popular player jersey for the 3rd season in a row— MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2025
He's now the fourth Major Leaguer to have the most popular jersey in baseball for three seasons, joining Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/91ld53MoDg
大谷也因此成為繼2010～2012年名人堂傳奇游擊手基特（Derek Jeter）、2017～2019年賈吉、2020～2022年貝茲後，第4位完成3連霸的球員。
此外，本季表現亮眼的新星也首次打入前20名，匹茲堡海盜王牌投手斯金斯（Paul Skenes）名列第18名；而以單季60轟領跑大聯盟的西雅圖水手捕手羅利（Cal Raleigh）則排名第20，2人皆在明星賽前未能擠進榜單，如今成功躍升。
讀者回應