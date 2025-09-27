史上第4人！大谷翔平連3年球衣銷售稱霸　追平貝茲與賈吉

▲大谷翔平球衣銷售稱霸。（圖／路透）

實習記者蘇嘉偉／綜合報導

美國職棒大聯盟公布最新球衣銷售排行榜，洛杉磯道奇二刀流巨星大谷翔平連續第3年榮登榜首，成為史上僅有4位達成此紀錄的球員之一。

大谷的銷售冠軍地位自今年明星賽前公布的榜單後持續不變，緊隨其後的前7名依序是紐約洋基外野手賈吉（Aaron Judge）、道奇內野手弗里曼（Freddie Freeman）、貝茲（Mookie Betts）、紐約大都會內野手林多（Francisco Lindor）、外野手索托（Juan Soto），以及舊金山巨人內野手迪佛斯（Rafael Devers）。

Shohei Ohtani has now had the most popular player jersey for the 3rd season in a row



He's now the fourth Major Leaguer to have the most popular jersey in baseball for three seasons, joining Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/91ld53MoDg