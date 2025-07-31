洋基新援麥馬漢11局掃出再見安打　光芒先發5局投完被交易至紅人

▲麥馬漢在延長賽擊出再見安打。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導
紐約洋基在主場與坦帕灣光芒激戰至延長11局，最終靠著新援麥馬漢（Ryan McMahon）的再見安打，以5比4氣走對手，拿下本季第4場再見勝利。
本場比賽後段高潮迭起，8局下，洋基葛里沙姆（Trent Grisham）轟出追平全壘打，接著史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）擊出超前安打，助隊2比1領先；不過在9局上，光芒靠著勞（Josh Lowe）的2分砲再度要回領先。
Pretty nuts that Trent Grisham was basically a nonfactor on the 2024 Yankees and turned into the dude who has saved their ass with clutch home run after clutch home run this year pic.twitter.com/0UZ3bmk8KH— Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) July 31, 2025
JOSH LOWE FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UqOFwxXIwY— MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2025
洋基游擊手沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）在8局上出現傳球失誤，引來主場噓聲，但他隨即在關鍵9局下用全壘打贖罪，炸裂個人本季第16轟，助隊追平比數，可惜後續威爾斯（Austin Wells）在跑壘時誤記出局數，導致雙殺收場，他賽後相當懊惱，「我當時太蠢了，真的很丟臉。」
Anthony Volpe's MLB-leading 16th error of the season pic.twitter.com/KV7Aav6qCq— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025
Anthony Volpe has hit six home runs in his last 11 games.— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 31, 2025
Before this stretch, he had six home runs in his previous 91 games.
Good things happen when he drives the ball in the air…pic.twitter.com/zgsdVFbnPk
Austin Wells gets doubled up because he thought there were three outs pic.twitter.com/Hisfe05Mil— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025
光芒在第10局靠強打阿蘭達（Jonathan Aranda）的高飛犧牲打再度1分超前，但洋基貝林傑（Cody Bellinger）隨後敲出中右外野方向三壘安打再扳平戰局。
My love for Cody Bellinger this year cannot be understated— AT (@YankeeWRLD) July 31, 2025
What an unbelievably valuable baseball player pic.twitter.com/QoK6my7Zcp
進入第11局，原定休兵的洋基左投希爾（Tim Hill）緊急出場，用11球解決光芒攻勢，成為關鍵救援英雄，洋基總教練布恩（Aaron Boone）賽後表示，「這種延長賽如果輸掉，代價會很大，但贏了，就值得。」
Tim Hill gets the job done in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/ET6MVYDHVj— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025
11局下，麥馬漢登場擊出飛越中外野手的飛球，讓奇澤姆（Jazz Chisholm Jr.）跑回致勝分，他賽後表示，「這支球隊從來不會輕易放棄，今晚我們證明了這一點。」
Ryan McMahon wins a WILD game for the @Yankees! #walkoff pic.twitter.com/UG1aodGfYd— MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2025
此外，本場先發投手沃倫（Will Warren）主投6局、僅失1分，繳出優質內容，他笑說，「後段發生太多事，我都快忘了我今天有登板投球。」
本場比賽另一個插曲，是光芒先發右投利托（Zack Littell）繳出5局無失分好投後不久，傳出球隊與紅人完成交易，將他送往辛辛那提。
The Reds are reportedly acquiring RHP Zack Littell in a trade with the Rays. pic.twitter.com/UnKTAtQfZ4— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 31, 2025
