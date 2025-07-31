運動雲

>

洋基新援麥馬漢11局掃出再見安打　光芒先發5局投完被交易至紅人

▲▼洋基麥馬漢。（圖／／達志影像／美聯社）

▲麥馬漢在延長賽擊出再見安打。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

紐約洋基在主場與坦帕灣光芒激戰至延長11局，最終靠著新援麥馬漢（Ryan McMahon）的再見安打，以5比4氣走對手，拿下本季第4場再見勝利。

本場比賽後段高潮迭起，8局下，洋基葛里沙姆（Trent Grisham）轟出追平全壘打，接著史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）擊出超前安打，助隊2比1領先；不過在9局上，光芒靠著勞（Josh Lowe）的2分砲再度要回領先。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

洋基游擊手沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）在8局上出現傳球失誤，引來主場噓聲，但他隨即在關鍵9局下用全壘打贖罪，炸裂個人本季第16轟，助隊追平比數，可惜後續威爾斯（Austin Wells）在跑壘時誤記出局數，導致雙殺收場，他賽後相當懊惱，「我當時太蠢了，真的很丟臉。」

光芒在第10局靠強打阿蘭達（Jonathan Aranda）的高飛犧牲打再度1分超前，但洋基貝林傑（Cody Bellinger）隨後敲出中右外野方向三壘安打再扳平戰局。

進入第11局，原定休兵的洋基左投希爾（Tim Hill）緊急出場，用11球解決光芒攻勢，成為關鍵救援英雄，洋基總教練布恩（Aaron Boone）賽後表示，「這種延長賽如果輸掉，代價會很大，但贏了，就值得。」

11局下，麥馬漢登場擊出飛越中外野手的飛球，讓奇澤姆（Jazz Chisholm Jr.）跑回致勝分，他賽後表示，「這支球隊從來不會輕易放棄，今晚我們證明了這一點。」

此外，本場先發投手沃倫（Will Warren）主投6局、僅失1分，繳出優質內容，他笑說，「後段發生太多事，我都快忘了我今天有登板投球。」

本場比賽另一個插曲，是光芒先發右投利托（Zack Littell）繳出5局無失分好投後不久，傳出球隊與紅人完成交易，將他送往辛辛那提。

關鍵字： MLB紐約洋基麥馬漢

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

推薦閱讀

U12日本爆冷遭墨西哥逆襲　中華隊以第三名晉級複賽

U12日本爆冷遭墨西哥逆襲　中華隊以第三名晉級複賽

快訊／大谷翔平今季最長先發卻提前退場　連續暴投引發傷勢疑慮

快訊／大谷翔平今季最長先發卻提前退場　連續暴投引發傷勢疑慮

快訊／中華男籃12人名單PLG「全軍覆沒」　圖齊稱周桂羽是遺珠

快訊／中華男籃12人名單PLG「全軍覆沒」　圖齊稱周桂羽是遺珠

快訊／道奇王牌「山本由伸」豪宅遭闖！3賊翻牆闖空門　警追捕中

快訊／道奇王牌「山本由伸」豪宅遭闖！3賊翻牆闖空門　警追捕中

被馬刺交易到綠衫軍當晚喝醉　懷特曝波波維奇只對他說了一句話

被馬刺交易到綠衫軍當晚喝醉　懷特曝波波維奇只對他說了一句話

快訊／江坤宇挨觸身球、石萬金開嗆　兄弟、台鋼板凳清空

快訊／江坤宇挨觸身球、石萬金開嗆　兄弟、台鋼板凳清空

快訊／組建最強中華男籃！　亞洲盃12人國手名單出爐

快訊／組建最強中華男籃！　亞洲盃12人國手名單出爐

勇士咖哩認證「體能怪」　柯瑞：莫蘭特是同體重級別身體素質最佳

勇士咖哩認證「體能怪」　柯瑞：莫蘭特是同體重級別身體素質最佳

詹皇「密會」約基奇經紀人原因曝　籌組新聯盟計畫內容流出

詹皇「密會」約基奇經紀人原因曝　籌組新聯盟計畫內容流出

12強冠軍鐵捕林家正遭運動家釋出下一步？經紀公司回應了

12強冠軍鐵捕林家正遭運動家釋出下一步？經紀公司回應了

【救援豬豬行動】躲淹水摔進大排！民眾踴躍救援：阿彌陀佛

熱門新聞

U12日本爆冷遭墨西哥逆襲　中華隊以第三名晉級複賽

快訊／大谷翔平今季最長先發卻提前退場　連續暴投引發傷勢疑慮

快訊／中華男籃12人名單PLG「全軍覆沒」　圖齊稱周桂羽是遺珠

快訊／道奇王牌「山本由伸」豪宅遭闖！3賊翻牆闖空門　警追捕中

被馬刺交易到綠衫軍當晚喝醉　懷特曝波波維奇只對他說了一句話

快訊／江坤宇挨觸身球、石萬金開嗆　兄弟、台鋼板凳清空

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1U12日本爆冷遭墨西哥逆襲　中華隊以第三名晉級複賽

2大谷翔平先發提前退場！

3PLG中華隊全軍覆沒　周桂羽最大遺珠

4即／山本由伸豪宅傳竊案！3賊翻牆闖空門

5懷特憶波總通知他被交易：不會害你

最新新聞

1阿巴西喊話林書緯　加入中華隊一起拚

2洋基新援麥馬漢11局掃出再見安打！

3馮翊新返台就開刀　高承睿做蛋糕沉澱

4曾祥鈞表態：亞洲盃後動向將底定

5樂天女孩KAHO斜槓Youtuber！

熱門快報

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

ETtoday新聞雲APP【全民搶寶】陪你放暑假！6/23-8/17七好禮陸續上架，趕快來參加！

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

炎熱夏天怎麼動？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，限時加碼再送牛乳，元氣一整夏

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

全聯福利餐盒大開箱！

全聯福利餐盒大開箱！

「文里補習班」開課啦！帶大家開箱4樣料多實在的全聯便當，一起吃起來~

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

張育成再見轟當英雄更在意4局被三振　潑冷水浴洗禮直呼：好冷喔

李東洺有注意安打「掛零」　留下殘局氣自己、對陳仕朋抱歉

大哥巨蛋開球！喜翔被FA圈粉起舞　王識賢笑：美的事物很難拒絕

林襄&李多慧互掀裙擺見亮點　屁股貼「吉祥物貼紙」超可愛

【李珠珢的50道陰影】打包帶走！慈妹專業綑綁戶 珠珠戲精魂爆發超投入XD

【俄羅斯外海8.7強震】首波海嘯抵達 浪高達4公尺

【台灣也有海嘯警報】台南安平海嘯警報廣播　在地人：第一次聽到這麼長的警報

【恐怖海嘯】俄羅斯8.8強震 4公尺海嘯沖毀北千島廠房

【救援豬豬行動】躲淹水摔進大排！民眾踴躍救援：阿彌陀佛

【等一下啦】爆胎硬要騎他起步慘摔，後車超緊張
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366