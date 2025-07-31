洋基新援麥馬漢11局掃出再見安打　光芒先發5局投完被交易至紅人

▲麥馬漢在延長賽擊出再見安打。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

紐約洋基在主場與坦帕灣光芒激戰至延長11局，最終靠著新援麥馬漢（Ryan McMahon）的再見安打，以5比4氣走對手，拿下本季第4場再見勝利。

本場比賽後段高潮迭起，8局下，洋基葛里沙姆（Trent Grisham）轟出追平全壘打，接著史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）擊出超前安打，助隊2比1領先；不過在9局上，光芒靠著勞（Josh Lowe）的2分砲再度要回領先。

Pretty nuts that Trent Grisham was basically a nonfactor on the 2024 Yankees and turned into the dude who has saved their ass with clutch home run after clutch home run this year pic.twitter.com/0UZ3bmk8KH — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) July 31, 2025

JOSH LOWE FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UqOFwxXIwY — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2025

洋基游擊手沃爾普（Anthony Volpe）在8局上出現傳球失誤，引來主場噓聲，但他隨即在關鍵9局下用全壘打贖罪，炸裂個人本季第16轟，助隊追平比數，可惜後續威爾斯（Austin Wells）在跑壘時誤記出局數，導致雙殺收場，他賽後相當懊惱，「我當時太蠢了，真的很丟臉。」

Anthony Volpe's MLB-leading 16th error of the season pic.twitter.com/KV7Aav6qCq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025

Anthony Volpe has hit six home runs in his last 11 games.



Before this stretch, he had six home runs in his previous 91 games.



Good things happen when he drives the ball in the air…pic.twitter.com/zgsdVFbnPk — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 31, 2025

Austin Wells gets doubled up because he thought there were three outs pic.twitter.com/Hisfe05Mil — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025

光芒在第10局靠強打阿蘭達（Jonathan Aranda）的高飛犧牲打再度1分超前，但洋基貝林傑（Cody Bellinger）隨後敲出中右外野方向三壘安打再扳平戰局。

My love for Cody Bellinger this year cannot be understated



What an unbelievably valuable baseball player pic.twitter.com/QoK6my7Zcp — AT (@YankeeWRLD) July 31, 2025

進入第11局，原定休兵的洋基左投希爾（Tim Hill）緊急出場，用11球解決光芒攻勢，成為關鍵救援英雄，洋基總教練布恩（Aaron Boone）賽後表示，「這種延長賽如果輸掉，代價會很大，但贏了，就值得。」

Tim Hill gets the job done in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/ET6MVYDHVj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025

11局下，麥馬漢登場擊出飛越中外野手的飛球，讓奇澤姆（Jazz Chisholm Jr.）跑回致勝分，他賽後表示，「這支球隊從來不會輕易放棄，今晚我們證明了這一點。」

此外，本場先發投手沃倫（Will Warren）主投6局、僅失1分，繳出優質內容，他笑說，「後段發生太多事，我都快忘了我今天有登板投球。」

本場比賽另一個插曲，是光芒先發右投利托（Zack Littell）繳出5局無失分好投後不久，傳出球隊與紅人完成交易，將他送往辛辛那提。