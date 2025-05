生涯最愛的進球？　梅西：2009歐冠決賽對曼聯的頭槌

▲梅西(Lionel Messi)生涯最愛的進球。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

邁阿密國際前鋒梅西(Lionel Messi)近期表示,他職業生涯中最喜愛的一記進球,是2009年代表巴塞隆納在歐洲冠軍聯賽決賽對陣曼聯時所攻入的頭球;這顆進球不僅幫助球隊奪下當年歐冠冠軍,進球喜悅也讓他終生難忘。

Leo Messi has chosen his header in the 2009 Champions League Final against #MUFC as his favourite career goal.????????



It was picked as part of ‘A Goal in Life’, a campaign led by Inter Miami CF Foundation. The goal will turned into a piece of artwork by Refik Anadol and auctioned… pic.twitter.com/niIc2he2IY