單場連吞3K、近10戰打擊率1成4　主帥談索托低潮：繼續幫助他

▲大都會超級強打索托（Juan Soto）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

近期紐約大都會超級強打索托（Juan Soto）表現可謂慘不忍睹，雖然大都會本戰5比1擊退紅襪，但索托4次打擊機會中吞下3連K，其中開賽前2打席更是「連看6球」光速出局，對此主帥門多薩（Carlos Mendoza）表示球隊會在各方面繼續幫助索托，門多薩也提及，「他也是人，就目前狀況來看，他表現其實已經很不錯了。」

今天對陣紅襪的比賽中，索托前三打席幾乎沒有揮棒，全都遭三振出局，對一名以本壘板紀律聞名的打者來說相當罕見；索托賽季打擊三圍為.247/.379/.437（OPS為.815），bWAR達1.5，儘管近10戰打擊率僅1成4，但索托在大都會打線仍是不可或缺的打者。

「我覺得索托還在適應中，一切都很新，不只是一支新球隊，還有新合約、新期待，」門多薩補充，「他以前都在贏球球隊打球，還拿過世界大賽冠軍（國民時期），這對他來說是新環境，身為球隊，我們的工作就是幫助他適應。」

值得一提的是，索托最近兩場比賽都曾出現消極跑壘而遭到不少批評。「我們會跟他談談，這座球場，尤其是這一座，有那面牆在，你必須要全力衝出打擊區，」門多薩談到索托於芬威球場擊出安打時的態度說道。

關鍵字： MLB紐約大都會索托

讀者回應

