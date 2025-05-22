單場連吞3K、近10戰打擊率1成4　主帥談索托低潮：繼續幫助他

▲大都會超級強打索托（Juan Soto）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

近期紐約大都會超級強打索托（Juan Soto）表現可謂慘不忍睹，雖然大都會本戰5比1擊退紅襪，但索托4次打擊機會中吞下3連K，其中開賽前2打席更是「連看6球」光速出局，對此主帥門多薩（Carlos Mendoza）表示球隊會在各方面繼續幫助索托，門多薩也提及，「他也是人，就目前狀況來看，他表現其實已經很不錯了。」

今天對陣紅襪的比賽中，索托前三打席幾乎沒有揮棒，全都遭三振出局，對一名以本壘板紀律聞名的打者來說相當罕見；索托賽季打擊三圍為.247/.379/.437（OPS為.815），bWAR達1.5，儘管近10戰打擊率僅1成4，但索托在大都會打線仍是不可或缺的打者。

「我覺得索托還在適應中，一切都很新，不只是一支新球隊，還有新合約、新期待，」門多薩補充，「他以前都在贏球球隊打球，還拿過世界大賽冠軍（國民時期），這對他來說是新環境，身為球隊，我們的工作就是幫助他適應。」

"I think I've been hustling pretty hard"



