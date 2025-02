獨行俠影片竟將唐西奇「打碼」　德佬談到湖人主場陪他：很奇怪

I don’t even have words for this… They censored him like South Park censored a character Just don’t use these clips if you want to erase him from Mavs history When you want to focus on the basketball, the organization does some weird stuff like this https://t.co/EuzQAei0OA pic.twitter.com/8T915naMFh

記者游郁香/綜合報導

獨行俠近日在官方社群媒體發布宣傳影片,卻刻意用隊徽「遮掉」前當家頭牌唐西奇(Luka Doncic),再次在達拉斯球迷的傷口上撒鹽,有人怒噴,「如果想抹去他的存在,乾脆不要用這些片段。」達拉斯傳奇諾威斯基(Dirk Nowitzki)透露,唐西奇被交易後很沮喪,他之前到湖人主場觀戰是想陪伴小老弟。

Dirk on his text exchange with Luka Doncic following the trade:



"He invited me to come out to his first game in LA... He was pretty down & disappointed on how it went down, so I wanted to be there for him."



"But you guys saw my face...it was weird." pic.twitter.com/MGEUkI9fXH