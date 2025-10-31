運動雲

大谷翔平連炸5發特大號全壘打！練完開心撿球　美記者：令人感動

記者游郁香／綜合報導

洛杉磯道奇二刀流巨星大谷翔平在世界大賽第6戰前夕展現驚人火力，他今（31）日在多倫多藍鳥主場羅傑斯中心的自由打擊中，連轟超特大全壘打、上演「5連發」震撼全場，連現場記者都嘖嘖稱奇。不過，真正讓美國媒體感動的，卻是他打完球後的謙遜舉動，他親自走到內野與隊友一起撿球。

▲▼洛杉磯道奇大谷翔平。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲大谷翔平在羅傑斯中心自由打擊時轟出5樓特大全壘打，展現恐怖長打火力。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

在這場練習中，大谷共揮棒28次，擊出多達14發全壘打，包含一波5連發的強勢演出。他甚至把球轟進5樓看台，展現極致力量與準度。

有趣的是，大谷在練習中不時瞄準左中外野的赫南德茲（Teoscar Hernández）方向揮擊，神情放鬆、氣氛輕鬆，宛如表演秀。不過打擊結束後，他收起聚光燈下的光環，親自走向內野與隊友一起撿球。

美國《NBC體育》洛杉磯站記者J・杜阿爾特（Michael J. Duarte）拍下這幕並在社群平台X分享，「在打擊練習中，大谷翔平把成千上萬顆球轟上5樓看台、屋頂，甚至飛到市中心的萬豪飯店後，他仍然和隊友一起開心撿球。這位『獨角獸（Unicorn）』真的令人感動！」

大谷今年季後賽依舊表現全面，打擊方面交出打擊率.250、8轟、14打點、OPS 1.109 的成績；投球端則繳出2勝1敗、防禦率3.50，18局中送出25次三振。

目前世界大賽戰至第5戰，藍鳥以3勝2敗聽牌，道奇被逼入絕境。日本王牌山本由伸將擔任第6戰先發，這一戰將決定道奇能否延續2連霸希望。

▲▼洛杉磯道奇大谷翔平。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲大谷翔平季後賽「投打雙線」俱佳，被視為道奇能否逆轉的關鍵人物。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

