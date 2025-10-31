大谷翔平連炸5發特大號全壘打！練完開心撿球　美記者：令人感動

Shohei Ohtani taking batting practice is a thing of beauty. He just hit a handful of homers at the Rogers Centre each more glorious than the next! #Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/GqPVfClZ84 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 31, 2025

記者游郁香／綜合報導

洛杉磯道奇二刀流巨星大谷翔平在世界大賽第6戰前夕展現驚人火力，他今（31）日在多倫多藍鳥主場羅傑斯中心的自由打擊中，連轟超特大全壘打、上演「5連發」震撼全場，連現場記者都嘖嘖稱奇。不過，真正讓美國媒體感動的，卻是他打完球後的謙遜舉動，他親自走到內野與隊友一起撿球。

▲大谷翔平在羅傑斯中心自由打擊時轟出5樓特大全壘打，展現恐怖長打火力。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

在這場練習中，大谷共揮棒28次，擊出多達14發全壘打，包含一波5連發的強勢演出。他甚至把球轟進5樓看台，展現極致力量與準度。

有趣的是，大谷在練習中不時瞄準左中外野的赫南德茲（Teoscar Hernández）方向揮擊，神情放鬆、氣氛輕鬆，宛如表演秀。不過打擊結束後，他收起聚光燈下的光環，親自走向內野與隊友一起撿球。

After hitting a million home runs in batting practice, including some to the fifth deck, off the roof and off the Marriott hotel in centerfield, Shohei Ohtani casually shags baseballs with his teammates. The Unicorn is so impressive! ????#Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZJsXHMeMhp — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 31, 2025

美國《NBC體育》洛杉磯站記者J・杜阿爾特（Michael J. Duarte）拍下這幕並在社群平台X分享，「在打擊練習中，大谷翔平把成千上萬顆球轟上5樓看台、屋頂，甚至飛到市中心的萬豪飯店後，他仍然和隊友一起開心撿球。這位『獨角獸（Unicorn）』真的令人感動！」

Shohei Ohtani hit this ball to the Corona Rooftop Patio. I’ve never seen a ball hit this far at the Rogers Centre. Absolutely electric stuff from the unicorn. ????#Dodgers #WorldSeries #ShoheiOhtani #Ohtani pic.twitter.com/lVqHjlC6pQ — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 31, 2025

大谷今年季後賽依舊表現全面，打擊方面交出打擊率.250、8轟、14打點、OPS 1.109 的成績；投球端則繳出2勝1敗、防禦率3.50，18局中送出25次三振。

目前世界大賽戰至第5戰，藍鳥以3勝2敗聽牌，道奇被逼入絕境。日本王牌山本由伸將擔任第6戰先發，這一戰將決定道奇能否延續2連霸希望。

▲大谷翔平季後賽「投打雙線」俱佳，被視為道奇能否逆轉的關鍵人物。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）