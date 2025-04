公鹿連3年首輪淘汰　字母哥與哈利伯頓父親爆發衝突引關注

▲公鹿一哥安戴托昆波賽後擁抱對手,卻演變成衝突事件。。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

台灣時間30日上午,印第安納溜馬在主場上演瘋狂逆轉秀,以118比117挾帶系列賽4勝1敗淘汰密爾瓦基公鹿晉級次輪,賽後公鹿「字母哥」安戴托昆波(Giannis Antetokounmpo)與溜馬哈利伯頓(Tyrese Haliburton)的父親爆發激烈衝突,引發社群媒體熱議。

"I don't think that my pops was in the right at all there. ... Will have a conversation."



Tyrese Haliburton on the confrontation his dad had with Giannis following Pacers-Bucks



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/xYvElI0Hn6 https://t.co/m2Y838cALH