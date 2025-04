NBA認漏判！金童唐西奇被絆倒沒響哨　湖人本該獲得關鍵兩罰

記者游郁香/綜合報導

湖人在季後賽首輪G4慘遭灰狼逆轉,系列賽陷入1勝3敗劣勢,主帥瑞迪克(JJ Redick)賽後直指裁判「漏判」,「金童」唐西奇(Luka Doncic)最後35.4秒明顯被絆倒卻未獲得哨音,NBA官方今(29)日公布「最後2分鐘裁判報告」,證實瑞迪克的抱怨有理,洛城本該獲得關鍵兩罰。

Lakers coach JJ Redick says the refs missed a ‘blatant trip’ down the stretch by Jaden McDaniels on Luka Doncic ????



“Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We should have been at the free throw line. He got fouled.”



