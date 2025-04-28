運動雲

NBA名人堂球星巴奈特去世　曾助尼克奪下隊史僅有的2座總冠軍

記者游郁香／綜合報導

籃球名人堂成員、曾效力於紐約尼克並拿下2座NBA總冠軍的巴奈特（Dick Barnett）傳出辭世的消息，享壽88歲。尼克今（28）日宣布了這位隊史傳奇後衛的死訊，但並未透露具體死因。

尼克隊在聲明中表示，「巴奈特在場上場下都完美體現了身為一名紐約尼克的精神。他對每個遇見他的人都帶來了正面影響，本隊能擁有他這樣的重要一員深感幸運。他的球衣將永遠懸掛在麥迪遜花園廣場的上空，他精彩的球場表現也將永遠銘刻在尼克迷的記憶中。」

巴奈特出生於印第安納州蓋瑞市，大學時期領軍田納西A&I（後改名為田納西州立大學）締造3連霸（1957至1959年）NAIA全國冠軍壯舉，這支隊伍成為史上首支贏得全國籃球冠軍的傳統黑人大學，他3度入選全美第一隊，並兩度榮膺NAIA錦標賽MVP。

▲▼NBA名人堂球星巴奈特辭世。（圖／翻攝自X／NBA）

▲NBA名人堂球星巴奈特辭世。（圖／翻攝自X／NBA）

他在1959年NBA選秀中以第5順位被雪城國民（Syracuse Nationals）選中，之後效力於洛杉磯湖人，並在1965年轉戰尼克。他在紐約度過9個賽季，生涯平均15.6分，在1970年與1973年兩度幫助尼克贏得總冠軍，生涯曾入選過1次NBA全明星賽，2024年以球員身份正式進入奈史密斯籃球名人堂。

巴奈特目前仍高居尼克隊史得分榜第9名，他的12號球衣已在1990年被「退休」。此外，他也長期致力於為母校田納西A&I爭取歷史認可，最終這支傳奇隊伍在2019年入選籃球名人堂，並由他代表出席典禮。2024年，他們也曾受邀造訪白宮，會見前任副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）。

