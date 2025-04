10.1秒「關鍵改判」送灰狼2罰　詹皇：不是說手是球的一部分

LeBron disagrees with this foul call “Hand is part of the ball, that’s what they say.” (Via @mcten ) pic.twitter.com/d4OvD7w26z

記者游郁香/綜合報導

湖人在季後賽首輪G4沒能扳平戰局,陷入1勝3敗的絕境,這一戰最後10.1秒出現關鍵「改判」,洛城天王詹姆斯(LeBron James)下手拍掉艾德華茲(Anthony Edwards)的球,灰狼提出挑戰後,裁判認定詹皇打手犯規,給了「蟻人」鎖定勝局的兩罰,對此詹皇賽後很不滿。

After further review, LeBron James was called for a CRUCIAL foul on Anthony Edwards ????



Ant-Man would make both free throws to go up 3 points and the Wolves would take a WILD Game 4 ????



Good call or bad call? ????pic.twitter.com/qLrQW6L73i