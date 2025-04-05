NBA單季史上最多三分紀錄誕生！　塞爾提克超越勇士1363顆

With this Payton Pritchard three, the Celtics have officially made NBA history for the most threes in a single season:



????'24-25 Celtics (1,364)

????'22-23 Warriors (1,363)



pic.twitter.com/8Vtu9qbdvI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2025

記者游郁香／綜合報導

衛冕軍塞爾提克今（5）日在主場迎戰太陽，賽前他們本季已累計1356顆三分球，差8球就能改寫勇士在2022-23賽季締造的1363顆三分紀錄，結果綠衫軍僅花不到16分鐘就在次節還剩8分19秒完成這項壯舉，由板凳暴徒普理查德（Payton Pritchard）在左側45度角命中這記締造歷史的外線。

History for the Celtics ☘️



The 2024-25 Boston Celtics now hold the record for the most threes made by a team in a season in NBA history with 1,364 3PM! pic.twitter.com/UgdH0rhb0S — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2025

塞爾提克本季場均能砍17.8記三分球、出手次數高達48.4次，雙雙佔據聯盟第1，三分命中率36.9%則名列第8。今日出戰太陽之前，他們本季已飆進1356顆三分球，距離改寫勇士保持的「單季史上最多三分紀錄」僅有8顆的差距。

綠衫軍花不到16分鐘就刷新這項歷史紀錄，雙槍坦圖（Jayson Tatum）、布朗（Jaylen Brown）、長人波辛吉斯（Kristaps Porzingis）與霍佛德（Al Horford）率先發動三分攻勢，快速堆積命中數。到了第2節，開局又是連續3顆三分彈，此節還剩8分19秒，第6人普理查德在左側45度角砍進創造歷史的三分。

▲塞爾提克第6人普理查德砍進歷史性的三分，綠衫軍登頂團隊單季最多三分榜。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

普理查德這記外線讓塞爾提克正式以1364顆三分超越2022-23賽季的勇士，接下來他們將持續推進「團隊單季最多三分」的歷史紀錄。

CELTICS TAKE DOWN THE 3-POINT RECORD ????☘️



With their 8th triple tonight, and 1,364th for the season, Boston passes the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors for the most in a single season in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/RheIjsYIAP — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2025

對於陣容天賦與體系兼備的塞爾提克而言，能以這種方式寫下紀錄可說是順理成章，他們如今超越的是由柯瑞（Stephen Curry）、湯普森（Klay Thompson）與普爾（Jordan Poole）等火力強大的三分好手組成的勇士隊。