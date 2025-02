灰狼準老闆A-Rod砍進超遠「半場三分」　替大學生贏得31萬

記者游郁香/綜合報導

洋基傳奇「A-Rod」羅德里格茲(Alex Rodriguez)日前取得勝訴,待NBA董事會批准後,他就將成為NBA灰狼隊的新任老闆,他今(24)日受邀到巴克內爾大學演講,還參加半場投籃挑戰,這位3屆MVP打者大秀三分神技,精準命中了超遠的半場三分,為一名學生贏得1萬美元(約31.5萬台幣)獎金。

Alex Rodriguez was on Bucknell's campus speaking with business students. He is partnering with Bucknell alumni in trying to purchase a majority ownership in the Minnesota Timberwolves. I was right under the basket when he banked it in, winning a Bucknell Sophomore ten grand. pic.twitter.com/dHbFOffyaR