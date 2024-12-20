兩短褲女闖入NBA比賽被抬走！唐斯回灰狼主場締史上首見數據

Multiple female fans ran on the court in Minnesota tonight! ????— Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 20, 2024
記者游郁香／綜合報導
無預警被交易到尼克的前「狼王」唐斯(Karl-Anthony Towns)，今(20)日首度重返灰狼主場，明尼蘇達準備了致敬影片歡迎他，他賽前也與昔日好搭檔艾德華茲(Anthony Edwards)熱情擁抱，上半場卻遇到兩名穿著尼克配色的女球迷闖入場中鬧事，讓他相當無奈，不過他此役仍轟下32分、20籃板，三分5投5中，締造史上首見數據。
▲唐斯被交易到尼克後，首度重返灰狼主場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
自2015年以選秀狀元之姿進入NBA，唐斯就一直披灰狼戰袍，上季他攜手「蟻人」艾德華茲、「法國巨塔」戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)率隊闖入睽違20年的西區冠軍賽，未料本季開打前，他無預警被交易到尼克，震撼了全聯盟，今日是他離隊後首度重返明尼蘇達。
唐斯賽前與前搭檔艾德華茲熱情相擁，灰狼也準備了一個回顧他在明尼蘇達生涯的影片向他致敬，滿場球迷起立鼓掌，聽到自己的名字被現場DJ唸到，唐斯露出燦爛的笑容，來到場上向老球迷揮手致意。
唐斯上半場就火力全開，8投6中攻下22分、12籃板和4助攻，外帶2抄截，三分4投4中，他在場邊受訪時感動表示，「真的很高興球迷們欣賞我在這裡所付出的努力。」
▲▼尼克唐斯與前灰狼隊友艾德華茲相擁。（圖／路透）
不過上半場終了前2分34秒，也出現令唐斯傻眼的一幕，當時他所效力的尼克以69比45領先灰狼，兩名穿著「尼克配色」的女球迷突然闖進場中， 穿著漁網襪的那一位還躺在地上看著「前狼王」唐斯，唐斯看起來相當無奈，最終兩位「不速之客」都被抬離現場。
唐斯此役最終以12投10中， 83%的命中率攻下32分、20籃板、6助攻，三分5投5中，外線命中率100%，正負值+31。根據統計，唐斯是NBA史上首位單場繳出至少30分、20 籃板並砍進5顆三分， 且三分球命中率100%的球員。
尼克也在唐斯火燙表現帶領下，以133比107大勝灰狼26分，戰績提升到17勝10敗，高居東區第3。
