運動雲

>

兩短褲女闖入NBA比賽被抬走！唐斯回灰狼主場締史上首見數據

記者游郁香／綜合報導

無預警被交易到尼克的前「狼王」唐斯(Karl-Anthony Towns)，今(20)日首度重返灰狼主場，明尼蘇達準備了致敬影片歡迎他，他賽前也與昔日好搭檔艾德華茲(Anthony Edwards)熱情擁抱，上半場卻遇到兩名穿著尼克配色的女球迷闖入場中鬧事，讓他相當無奈，不過他此役仍轟下32分、20籃板，三分5投5中，締造史上首見數據。

▲▼唐斯被交易到尼克後，首度重返灰狼主場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲唐斯被交易到尼克後，首度重返灰狼主場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

自2015年以選秀狀元之姿進入NBA，唐斯就一直披灰狼戰袍，上季他攜手「蟻人」艾德華茲、「法國巨塔」戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)率隊闖入睽違20年的西區冠軍賽，未料本季開打前，他無預警被交易到尼克，震撼了全聯盟，今日是他離隊後首度重返明尼蘇達。

唐斯賽前與前搭檔艾德華茲熱情相擁，灰狼也準備了一個回顧他在明尼蘇達生涯的影片向他致敬，滿場球迷起立鼓掌，聽到自己的名字被現場DJ唸到，唐斯露出燦爛的笑容，來到場上向老球迷揮手致意。

唐斯上半場就火力全開，8投6中攻下22分、12籃板和4助攻，外帶2抄截，三分4投4中，他在場邊受訪時感動表示，「真的很高興球迷們欣賞我在這裡所付出的努力。」

▲▼尼克唐斯與前灰狼隊友艾德華茲相擁。（圖／路透）

▲▼尼克唐斯與前灰狼隊友艾德華茲相擁。（圖／路透）

▲▼尼克唐斯與前灰狼隊友艾德華茲相擁。（圖／路透）

不過上半場終了前2分34秒，也出現令唐斯傻眼的一幕，當時他所效力的尼克以69比45領先灰狼，兩名穿著「尼克配色」的女球迷突然闖進場中， 穿著漁網襪的那一位還躺在地上看著「前狼王」唐斯，唐斯看起來相當無奈，最終兩位「不速之客」都被抬離現場。

唐斯此役最終以12投10中， 83%的命中率攻下32分、20籃板、6助攻，三分5投5中，外線命中率100%，正負值+31。根據統計，唐斯是NBA史上首位單場繳出至少30分、20 籃板並砍進5顆三分， 且三分球命中率100%的球員。

尼克也在唐斯火燙表現帶領下，以133比107大勝灰狼26分，戰績提升到17勝10敗，高居東區第3。

關鍵字： NBA尼克灰狼唐斯

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

關心賽事，按讚加入ETtoday運動雲

推薦閱讀

兄弟首位FA出走！陳子豪10年合約總值破張育成　晉升「億元男」

兄弟首位FA出走！陳子豪10年合約總值破張育成　晉升「億元男」

陳子豪離開兄弟　點頭味全龍5+5年合約

陳子豪離開兄弟　點頭味全龍5+5年合約

WBSC世界排名積分計算方式改變！2025年起正式實施

WBSC世界排名積分計算方式改變！2025年起正式實施

陳子豪離開幾乎成定局！兄弟：持續等待最終結果

陳子豪離開幾乎成定局！兄弟：持續等待最終結果

味全連搶朱育賢、陳子豪　「滅頂」發起人：謝謝你，魏應充

味全連搶朱育賢、陳子豪　「滅頂」發起人：謝謝你，魏應充

4隊端10年大約搶重砲！陳子豪選定味全龍　昨赴天母會面談細節

4隊端10年大約搶重砲！陳子豪選定味全龍　昨赴天母會面談細節

陳子豪創高中選秀FA轉隊首例！明年4月龍象大戰重返兄弟主場

陳子豪創高中選秀FA轉隊首例！明年4月龍象大戰重返兄弟主場

大谷翔平再創「唯一」紀錄！近35年MLB僅此一人

大谷翔平再創「唯一」紀錄！近35年MLB僅此一人

「這可能是最後合約」詹子賢感性談續留兄弟想法

「這可能是最後合約」詹子賢感性談續留兄弟想法

味全龍明年海外交流賽　出征沖繩對決日職火腿

味全龍明年海外交流賽　出征沖繩對決日職火腿

熱門新聞

兄弟首位FA出走！陳子豪10年合約總值破張育成　晉升「億元男」

陳子豪離開兄弟　點頭味全龍5+5年合約

WBSC世界排名積分計算方式改變！2025年起正式實施

陳子豪離開幾乎成定局！兄弟：持續等待最終結果

味全連搶朱育賢、陳子豪　「滅頂」發起人：謝謝你，魏應充

4隊端10年大約搶重砲！陳子豪選定味全龍　昨赴天母會面談細節

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1兄弟首位FA出走！陳子豪晉升億元男

2陳子豪離開兄弟　點頭味全5+5年合約

3WBSC世界排名積分計算方式改變！

4陳子豪確定離開兄弟！新東家待確認

54隊端10年大約　陳子豪選定味全龍

最新新聞

1體育運動精英獎　孫振勇奪特別獎殊榮

2唐斯回灰狼主場　兩女闖入被抬走

3林威助帶隊赴日交流　學運科訓練

4施洛德首秀失準勇士慘輸51分

5SBL假球風波　彰化柏力力隊2球星起訴　

熱門快報

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

「文里補習班」開課啦！用營養的甜點帶來幸福的笑容，而且免烤箱喔！

解鎖包租代管 房東必學！

解鎖包租代管 房東必學！

面對複雜的租屋管理，常覺得心累嗎？搞懂包租代管，專業流程讓你當個輕鬆房東！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

旅日好手孫易磊返母校　清宮幸太郎讚東園國小設施很厲害

12強冠軍特展有望明年元旦登場　蔡其昌：分享台灣人共同榮耀！

秒答孫易磊「很可愛」　清宮幸太郎被逗樂笑呵呵

被林安可形容野球魂人物　清宮幸太郎不敢拚全壘打：我會輸！

麟洋配倒計時！王齊麟被問送禮　李洋笑：不要說你就是禮物喔

台中全聯倉儲大火延燒！　滾滾濃煙遮天 傳20多人受困

蔡依林出道25年　「第一次搭頭等艙」

【聾耳貓醒來見主人回家！】衝上前狂撒嬌超級萌

虞書欣鼻子沾到蛋糕　無奈喊：精心設計的啦＞＜

面對趙小僑.劉亮佐的抱抱 典典寶寶態度超反差XD
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366