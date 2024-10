唐斯交易正式完成！黃蜂獲3枚次輪籤　尼克選秀之夜就在追人

Shams on KAT: “This is something Knicks were quietly working on for months. Draft night they offered Randle & Mitchell Robinson…hard no. They continued to offer that, no…Finally put DiVincenzo in—still no, but open window…Put the 1st in on Friday & got this massive deal done” pic.twitter.com/Odnpq4zWBz

記者游郁香/綜合報導

前灰狼一哥唐斯(Karl-Anthony Towns)的交易案今(2)日正式完成,《The Athletic》名記者查拉尼亞(Shams Charania)披露交易細節,第3方球隊黃蜂得到3枚次輪選秀權。查拉尼亞還在節目上爆料,紐約醞釀這筆交易已久,今年選秀之夜就曾向明尼蘇達提出交易方案,最終在加上一枚首輪籤後終於達成協議。

The $7.2M in cash Charlotte received will offset the salaries of Jeffries, Washington Jr. and Brown Jr.



The 3 players will earn a combined $6.8M in 2024-25.



Only year 1 of the 3 year contract is guaranteed.



Charlotte acts as the third team and picks up 3 seconds at no cost.