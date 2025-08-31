快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

記者張靖榕／綜合報導

在NBA發跡，曾掀起「林來瘋」運動的林書豪，於今（31）日上午在社群媒體宣布正式退休，結束15年的職業生涯，「我永遠會懷念在你們面前打籃球的每個時刻，但我們所共同擁有的遠超於籃球。對於未來的一切，我們一起向前看。」





▲林書豪在NBA尼克對時期創造「林來瘋」 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



以下為林書豪宣布退休全文：

做為一個職業運動員，我們一直知道「退休」就在不遠處。過去職業生涯的15年，我明確的知道有一天我會需要離去，但如今真的要跟籃球說再見，仍然是我這輩子最難的決定。

能夠在最耀眼的燈光下與最猛的對手對抗，並且挑戰世俗眼光中對於我這樣體型條件所認定的可能性，是我這輩子最大的榮耀。我實現了小時候以為不可能的瘋狂夢想：在全世界的球迷們面前打球。我一直都還會是那個充滿童心，碰到籃球就覺得是最鮮活的自己。

這一路走來，有太多人因為我犧牲奉獻。謝謝堅信著我的你們，一路相隨陪伴，跟我一起慶祝高光時刻，但在我失落的時候也陪伴我站起來。這是一段我非常不想結束的旅程，但我知道是時候了。我永遠會懷念在你們面前打籃球的每個時刻，但我們所共同擁有的遠超于籃球。對於未來的一切，我們一起向前看。

真心誠意的愛你們每一個



As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away. I’ve spent my 15 year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made.

It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me. I've lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime I touched a basketball.

So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay. Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead.

Love you all





▲林書豪曾在林來瘋時期作客暴龍一役，上演三分絕殺。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



▲林書豪。（圖／TPBL提供）



