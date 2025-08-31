運動雲

>

快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

記者張靖榕／綜合報導

在NBA發跡，曾掀起「林來瘋」運動的林書豪，於今（31）日上午在社群媒體宣布正式退休，結束15年的職業生涯，「我永遠會懷念在你們面前打籃球的每個時刻，但我們所共同擁有的遠超於籃球。對於未來的一切，我們一起向前看。」

▲林書豪在NBA尼克對時期創造「林來瘋」 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲林書豪在NBA尼克對時期創造「林來瘋」 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

以下為林書豪宣布退休全文：

做為一個職業運動員，我們一直知道「退休」就在不遠處。過去職業生涯的15年，我明確的知道有一天我會需要離去，但如今真的要跟籃球說再見，仍然是我這輩子最難的決定。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

能夠在最耀眼的燈光下與最猛的對手對抗，並且挑戰世俗眼光中對於我這樣體型條件所認定的可能性，是我這輩子最大的榮耀。我實現了小時候以為不可能的瘋狂夢想：在全世界的球迷們面前打球。我一直都還會是那個充滿童心，碰到籃球就覺得是最鮮活的自己。

這一路走來，有太多人因為我犧牲奉獻。謝謝堅信著我的你們，一路相隨陪伴，跟我一起慶祝高光時刻，但在我失落的時候也陪伴我站起來。這是一段我非常不想結束的旅程，但我知道是時候了。我永遠會懷念在你們面前打籃球的每個時刻，但我們所共同擁有的遠超于籃球。對於未來的一切，我們一起向前看。

真心誠意的愛你們每一個

As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away. I’ve spent my 15 year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made.

It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me. I've lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime I touched a basketball.

So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay. Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead.

Love you all

▲林書豪曾在林來瘋時期作客暴龍一役，上演三分絕殺。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲林書豪曾在林來瘋時期作客暴龍一役，上演三分絕殺。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
▲林書豪。（圖／TPBL提供）

▲林書豪。（圖／TPBL提供）

關鍵字： 林書豪退休

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

推薦閱讀

快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

大谷翔平45轟神回擊！ 貝茲曝內幕：拜託幫我讓那球迷閉嘴

大谷翔平45轟神回擊！ 貝茲曝內幕：拜託幫我讓那球迷閉嘴

林書豪宣布退休！新北國王發聲致敬　毛加恩：他留下真正職業態度

林書豪宣布退休！新北國王發聲致敬　毛加恩：他留下真正職業態度

發現「下注者是水原非大谷」　地下莊家揭露關鍵時刻

發現「下注者是水原非大谷」　地下莊家揭露關鍵時刻

向大谷揮手的萌娃身份曝　道奇球場「可愛爆擊」融化球迷

向大谷揮手的萌娃身份曝　道奇球場「可愛爆擊」融化球迷

U18中華隊赴沖繩練習賽　連兩天不敵日本社會人

U18中華隊赴沖繩練習賽　連兩天不敵日本社會人

貝茲爆料道奇修羅場　克蕭暴怒時「真的不想走上投手丘」

貝茲爆料道奇修羅場　克蕭暴怒時「真的不想走上投手丘」

呂彥青登板不穩仍獲信任　平野惠一強調與岳東華「挑戰默契」待加強

呂彥青登板不穩仍獲信任　平野惠一強調與岳東華「挑戰默契」待加強

《綜藝大集合》搬進新莊獅吼宮！胡瓜感動開球　餅總加碼尬舞

《綜藝大集合》搬進新莊獅吼宮！胡瓜感動開球　餅總加碼尬舞

3戰未投滿4局防禦率飆15.26　平野惠一談柯威士狀況

3戰未投滿4局防禦率飆15.26　平野惠一談柯威士狀況

【味全三本柱】 #李多慧 #權喜原 #金娜妍 襯衫領帶跳EXO串燒超整齊！

熱門新聞

快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

大谷翔平45轟神回擊！ 貝茲曝內幕：拜託幫我讓那球迷閉嘴

林書豪宣布退休！新北國王發聲致敬　毛加恩：他留下真正職業態度

發現「下注者是水原非大谷」　地下莊家揭露關鍵時刻

向大谷揮手的萌娃身份曝　道奇球場「可愛爆擊」融化球迷

U18中華隊赴沖繩練習賽　連兩天不敵日本社會人

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1快訊／林書豪宣布退休！

2大谷翔平45轟神回擊！貝茲曝內幕

3林書豪宣布退休！新北國王發聲致敬

4莊家揭露發現下注者是水原非大谷過程

5向大谷揮手的萌娃　道奇球場可愛爆擊

最新新聞

1林書豪2天前決定退休　與弟弟奪2冠圓夢

2卡洛爾開砲助響尾蛇5分差擊敗道奇

3林書豪與Kobe當隊友　4個月沒講話

4拚大聯盟！李灝宇13轟創生涯新高

5經紀公司發聲曝林書豪未來規劃

熱門快報

好康連發！好運大放送

好康連發！好運大放送

獎品應有盡有！不論是約會聚餐，都能讓你輕鬆享受！趕快參加活動，就有機會帶走！

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

炎熱夏天怎麼動？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，限時加碼再送牛乳，元氣一整夏

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

不用百元 吃餐廳名菜？！

不用百元 吃餐廳名菜？！

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天要開箱全家聯名便當，讓你不用跑餐廳，就能吃到餐廳名菜！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

打爆柯威士！葉總談關鍵：球威是有的　李凱威認為失投球偏多

李凱威單場4安締造連5季百安　憶起張泰山當年百安之約

【可愛爆擊＋動漫魂！】安惠志萌舞、文慧真開嗓嗨翻新莊球場

《綜藝大集合》搬進新莊獅吼宮　胡瓜感動開球...餅總加碼尬舞

陳愷佑漏接惹議？餅總認為是故意　林佳緯讚賞：他滿聰明的

【人肉涮涮鍋？】5男擠怪手泡溪水玩超嗨！ 這下可能GG啦

【海鹽紅茶？】潛水時發現包裝完整的鋁箔包紅茶

【就是這味～】橘貓狂吸主人的內褲表情超陶醉XD

【崩潰下跪】女店員被逼瘋！ 狂磕頭喊「都是我的錯」網看完超心疼QQ

【響板小狗？！】柴柴嘴巴狂咬空氣+原地踏步自帶節奏XD
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366