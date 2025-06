大聯盟光芒球星未成年性交罪名成立　法蘭柯遭判2年緩刑

▲光芒球星法蘭柯(Wander Franco)因未成年性交罪遭判兩年緩刑。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

光芒球星法蘭柯(Wander Franco)因在21歲時與一名14歲女孩發生性關係,於台灣時間27日在多明尼加被判未成年性交罪,處以兩年緩刑。

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic after he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21 and received a suspended two-year prison sentence Thursday.



