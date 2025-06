看哈利伯頓倒地秒上前關心　SGA心碎難想像：他是了不起的球員

記者游郁香/綜合報導

雷霆今(23)日在總決賽搶七戰以103比91擊退溜馬,捧起搬遷至奧克拉荷馬後的首座冠軍,他們也是史上第4支單季至少贏下84場比賽的球隊。「SGA」吉爾吉斯-亞歷山大(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)囊括年度、分區與總決賽MVP,堪稱最大贏家,不過他談到重傷退場的印城一哥哈利伯頓(Tyrese Haliburton)時坦言,「我的心為他碎了。」

“My heart dropped for him. I couldn't imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happening. I just felt so bad for him. Prayers go out to him for sure. Hell of a player.”



