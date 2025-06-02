4盤擊敗丹麥新星　義大利帥哥晉法網8強創個人最佳

▲義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導
法國網球公開賽男單16強，義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）展現紅土絕佳穩定性，拚戰3小時18分鐘後成功以7比5、3比6、6比3、6比2擊敗丹麥好手魯內（Holger Rune），取得職業生涯首場大滿貫對陣Top10的勝利，風光前進8強。
Musetti d. Rune 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-2
Lorenzo reaches his 2nd Slam QF.
Time and time again this year, he keeps proving that he belongs at the very top, competing for the biggest titles.
His hard work these last few years is no longer just hard work.
That hard work has manifested… pic.twitter.com/npT3UKXKaq— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 1, 2025[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
在法網開賽前，穆塞蒂已經連續三站紅土大師賽打進4強，在紅土賽季所向披靡，本場比賽穆塞蒂在首盤末段展現韌性，以7比5搶下，儘管第2盤遭到魯內反擊追平，但穆塞蒂穩住陣腳隨後再度主導節奏，第3與第4盤打出高效率的防守與轉守為攻，穩紮穩打收下4盤勝利。
Lorenzo Musetti’s reaction after beating Holger Rune to reach his 1st Roland Garros Quarterfinal.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 1, 2025
Stone cold face.
Big flex.
He has that belief in his eyes this season, and it’s made all the difference.
What a player he’s become.
????????
pic.twitter.com/1jZRu2T9Yz
賽後穆塞蒂成為公開賽年代以來，第10位打入法網男單8強的義大利球員，8強賽他將迎戰本屆法網一盤未失的美國好手蒂亞弗（Frances Tiafoe），力求追平他去年在溫布頓創下的4強佳績。
「昨晚我夢到自己與魯內交手的畫面，我在夢裡也打出今天那種水準，今晚我做到了，我為自己感到非常驕傲，」穆塞蒂賽後受訪時說。
隨後他也感謝在場支持的義大利球迷，「感謝所有在巴黎熬夜到深夜的義大利人，你們的支持對我意義重大，幫助我突破極限。」
讀者回應