4盤擊敗丹麥新星　義大利帥哥晉法網8強創個人最佳

▲義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

法國網球公開賽男單16強，義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）展現紅土絕佳穩定性，拚戰3小時18分鐘後成功以7比5、3比6、6比3、6比2擊敗丹麥好手魯內（Holger Rune），取得職業生涯首場大滿貫對陣Top10的勝利，風光前進8強。

在法網開賽前，穆塞蒂已經連續三站紅土大師賽打進4強，在紅土賽季所向披靡，本場比賽穆塞蒂在首盤末段展現韌性，以7比5搶下，儘管第2盤遭到魯內反擊追平，但穆塞蒂穩住陣腳隨後再度主導節奏，第3與第4盤打出高效率的防守與轉守為攻，穩紮穩打收下4盤勝利。

賽後穆塞蒂成為公開賽年代以來，第10位打入法網男單8強的義大利球員，8強賽他將迎戰本屆法網一盤未失的美國好手蒂亞弗（Frances Tiafoe），力求追平他去年在溫布頓創下的4強佳績。

「昨晚我夢到自己與魯內交手的畫面，我在夢裡也打出今天那種水準，今晚我做到了，我為自己感到非常驕傲，」穆塞蒂賽後受訪時說。

隨後他也感謝在場支持的義大利球迷，「感謝所有在巴黎熬夜到深夜的義大利人，你們的支持對我意義重大，幫助我突破極限。」

