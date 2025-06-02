4盤擊敗丹麥新星　義大利帥哥晉法網8強創個人最佳

▲義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

法國網球公開賽男單16強，義大利名將穆塞蒂（Lorenzo Musetti）展現紅土絕佳穩定性，拚戰3小時18分鐘後成功以7比5、3比6、6比3、6比2擊敗丹麥好手魯內（Holger Rune），取得職業生涯首場大滿貫對陣Top10的勝利，風光前進8強。

Musetti d. Rune 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-2



Lorenzo reaches his 2nd Slam QF.



Time and time again this year, he keeps proving that he belongs at the very top, competing for the biggest titles.



His hard work these last few years is no longer just hard work.



That hard work has manifested… pic.twitter.com/npT3UKXKaq