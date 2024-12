快訊／32歲拉脫維亞男籃球員墜樓身亡　曾來台參加世界盃熱身賽

記者游郁香/綜合報導

拉脫維亞男籃球員提瑪(Janis Timma)去年曾隨國家隊來台,參加FIBA世界盃熱身賽,今(17)日驚傳他在俄羅斯首都莫斯科墜樓身亡,享年32歲。根據《REN TV》的報導,提瑪遺體旁的手機螢幕上寫著「打給安娜」,來自烏克蘭的歌手安娜(Anna Sedokova)是他的前妻,當局仍在調查他的死因。

Russia: Professional basketball player from Latvia, Janis Timma found dead after falling out of an apartment building in Moscow.

He was married to singer Anna Sedokova, originally from Ukraine who immigrated to Russia to advance her career in around 2004. She lives in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/gP99ee4ZBo