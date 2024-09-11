凱恩上演梅開二度　生涯第100場效力英格蘭達陣

▲凱恩（Harry Kane）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

2024年歐國聯B組第二輪賽事由英格蘭主場交手芬蘭，英格蘭靠著隊長凱恩（Harry Kane）單場上演梅開二度的好表現，以2比0擊敗芬蘭；而這場比賽也是凱恩生涯第100場為英格蘭國家隊效力的比賽，別具意義。

100 caps. Beyond what I dreamed of as a kid. So proud and I loved being able to share it with my family. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/xE3ddWJoak [廣告]請繼續往下閱讀... September 10, 2024

上半場雙方幾次進攻最終都無功而返，以0比0進入間歇；下半場第57分鐘，主場英格蘭率先發動攻勢，凱恩持球後以一記右腳吊射幫助球隊打破僵局，英格蘭1比0領先。

第76分鐘凱恩再次突破芬蘭後防，右腳大力起腳讓芬蘭門將赫拉德基（Lukas Hradecky）完全沒有防守機會，終場英格蘭就靠著這兩球以2比0帶走勝利，2勝0敗排在小組第2。

Harry Kane wears gold boots and scores twice to mark his 100th #England cap in a 2-0 victory against Finland for the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League match at Wembley Stadium in London. : Justin Setterfield - The FA, @MichaelRegan - The FA, @marcsatkins #NationsLeaugue #Kane pic.twitter.com/wXIiovwEWi — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) September 10, 2024

「這對我來說是一個重要的夜晚，真的很自豪，我想進球並幫助球隊，每當你受到懷疑時，你就會更渴望證明別人錯了，」凱恩賽後高興說。

Harry Kane is wearing gold boots to mark his 100th England game ????????????????????????pic.twitter.com/AY0U22slK8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 10, 2024

凱恩生涯第100次代表英格蘭國家隊出賽，成為第10位達到這一里程碑的男子球員，也是自2014年魯尼（Wayne Rooney）以來第一位達成這一里程碑的男子球員。凱恩說，「我很自豪能夠代表國家隊出場100場。」