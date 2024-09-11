運動雲

>

凱恩上演梅開二度　生涯第100場效力英格蘭達陣

▲凱恩（Harry Kane）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲凱恩（Harry Kane）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

2024年歐國聯B組第二輪賽事由英格蘭主場交手芬蘭，英格蘭靠著隊長凱恩（Harry Kane）單場上演梅開二度的好表現，以2比0擊敗芬蘭；而這場比賽也是凱恩生涯第100場為英格蘭國家隊效力的比賽，別具意義。

上半場雙方幾次進攻最終都無功而返，以0比0進入間歇；下半場第57分鐘，主場英格蘭率先發動攻勢，凱恩持球後以一記右腳吊射幫助球隊打破僵局，英格蘭1比0領先。

第76分鐘凱恩再次突破芬蘭後防，右腳大力起腳讓芬蘭門將赫拉德基（Lukas Hradecky）完全沒有防守機會，終場英格蘭就靠著這兩球以2比0帶走勝利，2勝0敗排在小組第2。

「這對我來說是一個重要的夜晚，真的很自豪，我想進球並幫助球隊，每當你受到懷疑時，你就會更渴望證明別人錯了，」凱恩賽後高興說。

凱恩生涯第100次代表英格蘭國家隊出賽，成為第10位達到這一里程碑的男子球員，也是自2014年魯尼（Wayne Rooney）以來第一位達成這一里程碑的男子球員。凱恩說，「我很自豪能夠代表國家隊出場100場。」

關鍵字： 足球歐國聯英格蘭芬蘭

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

關心賽事，按讚加入ETtoday運動雲

推薦閱讀

2枚奧運金牌之間僅拿1冠　名球評克媽：凸顯麟洋配的偉大

2枚奧運金牌之間僅拿1冠　名球評克媽：凸顯麟洋配的偉大

日本12強教頭注意到了　古林睿煬反省今日投球內容

日本12強教頭注意到了　古林睿煬反省今日投球內容

古林睿煬今年屠殺中職　勝騎士讚本土最強：可以出國了

古林睿煬今年屠殺中職　勝騎士讚本土最強：可以出國了

周佳樂罵髒話沒有針對　陳金鋒向裁判求情：能不能給年輕人機會

周佳樂罵髒話沒有針對　陳金鋒向裁判求情：能不能給年輕人機會

張育成「守備教科書」完美示範觸殺 ：江坤宇才是中職最強游擊

張育成「守備教科書」完美示範觸殺 ：江坤宇才是中職最強游擊

U23中華3比0完封委內瑞拉收第2勝　12日排名賽對哥倫比亞

U23中華3比0完封委內瑞拉收第2勝　12日排名賽對哥倫比亞

吉力吉撈讚嘆U18投手　鼓勵柯敬賢旅美保持信心

吉力吉撈讚嘆U18投手　鼓勵柯敬賢旅美保持信心

私約大嫂風波延燒！高國豪最終聲明致歉　「確實有過不成熟行為」

私約大嫂風波延燒！高國豪最終聲明致歉　「確實有過不成熟行為」

周佳樂揮空吞K罵了一聲「X」竟被趕出場　鋒總也無奈

周佳樂揮空吞K罵了一聲「X」竟被趕出場　鋒總也無奈

中國男足0比7慘案後又輸沙烏地　多1人踢球還被逆轉

中國男足0比7慘案後又輸沙烏地　多1人踢球還被逆轉

熱門新聞

2枚奧運金牌之間僅拿1冠　名球評克媽：凸顯麟洋配的偉大

日本12強教頭注意到了　古林睿煬反省今日投球內容

古林睿煬今年屠殺中職　勝騎士讚本土最強：可以出國了

周佳樂罵髒話沒有針對　陳金鋒向裁判求情：能不能給年輕人機會

張育成「守備教科書」完美示範觸殺 ：江坤宇才是中職最強游擊

U23中華3比0完封委內瑞拉收第2勝　12日排名賽對哥倫比亞

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1名球評克媽評麟洋配的偉大之處

2日本12強教頭注意到了　古林苦投自省

3古林屠殺中職　勝騎士：可以出國了

4周佳樂罵主審髒話？鋒總還原當時

5張育成教科書:江坤宇才是最強游擊手

最新新聞

1波切蒂諾將執教美國國家足球隊

2戴資穎下周拚超級1000賽大滿貫

3潘文輝升上2A　鄭宗哲敲安加盜壘

4C羅預言姆巴佩將奪金球獎

5費城人與光芒一戰爆板凳清空

熱門快報

L’Étape環法自行車挑戰賽

L’Étape環法自行車挑戰賽

現在報名享有「東森獨家運動鼓勵金」報名費$200折抵，記得輸入序號ETLETAPE241130

超舒壓療癒甜點自己動手做

超舒壓療癒甜點自己動手做

「文里補習班」開課啦！用優格+水果+蜂蜜腰果，DIY輕鬆無負擔的療癒甜點

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

新聞雲APP會員優惠：暑假出遊省荷包！霜淇淋買一送一、送200元小人國餐飲兌換券

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

大谷翔平46轟追平個人新高　450英尺重砲！教頭都讚嘆

柯敬賢對日本討回來激動落淚　韓國球員來合照：記得私訊我

井端弘和已知徐若熙不打12強賽　在天母「遠端情蒐」古林睿煬

劉基鴻日本監督前猛打：12強順其自然　連3季滿百場感謝教練信任

周佳樂罵髒話沒有針對　陳金鋒向裁判求情：能不能給年輕人機會

家齊、蔡菜海邊挑戰爽快PK賽 遭民眾水槍攻擊直呼:太涼啦

周佳樂揮空三振罵「X」　被趕出場...鋒總也無奈

網紅安森騎電輔車遭撞昏迷　頭部創傷腦出血ICU搶命中

顧家2寶爸上班遭大車夾亡　留2歲幼女...家屬悲慟認屍

國3通霄段砂石車追撞2車 大貨車、拖吊車駕駛死亡
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366