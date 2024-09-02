運動雲

沒看到關鍵角度畫面　美網超扯判決協會致歉了

▲卡琳斯卡雅（Anna Kalinskaya）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲卡琳斯卡雅（Anna Kalinskaya）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

美國網球協會今天（2日）發表聲明，承認在前一天晚上卡林斯卡婭（Anna Kalinskaya）與麥雅（Beatriz Haddad Maia）一戰中由於主裁判沒有看到一個判決的相關重播角度畫面，導致做出了錯誤的判定。

「審查完成後，我們在原影片中看到了另一個角度，」美國網球協會發言人麥金泰爾（Brendan McIntyre）說道，「主裁判在打電話之前沒有看到這段影片」，麥金泰爾隨後表示，「賽事裁判辦公室此前已向在比賽期間發送重播的工作人員強調，所有適用的角度都應傳遞」。

這個問題發生在開賽第11分鐘，當時15號種子卡林斯卡婭以2比0領先，22號種子麥雅在下個發球局追至40比40平。卡林斯卡婭擊出一記吊球，麥雅跑上前去試圖接球，她幾乎在球落地的瞬間擊球，球過網了，隨後卡林斯卡婭對此毫不意外，因為她認定麥雅這球已經違例了。

但最終該分被判定給麥雅，卡林斯卡婭去年在美網就對此類爭議提出了質疑，表示不單單只是界內界外的判罰，而是其他問題，例如球是否有額外的反彈，如果球員受到阻礙或像本起案例中的情況一樣，球是否從某人的球拍上飛出並先落在該球員的球場一側，然後才過網，這樣到底算誰的？這就是所謂的罰分？

因為卡林斯卡婭的質疑，比賽被延後了四分鐘，主裁判布萊（Miriam Bley）也再次觀看了麥雅觸球時的重播（觀眾也可以看到，在阿姆斯壯球場記分牌上顯示重播）。

麥金泰爾對此解釋，問題在於這個角度只能讓主裁判布萊確定麥雅在球接觸之前是否有兩次彈跳，不能確定球是否從她的球拍上脫落並擊中了她的球場一側。

在主裁判布萊告訴這一點後，卡林斯卡婭搖著頭離開了，「女士們先生們，正如我們剛剛在重播中看到的那樣，對我來說，判罰似乎是正確的，並且球在第二次接觸地面之前先接觸了球拍，」布萊發表了他的判罰，「因此，原來的決定成立」。

麥雅最終拿下了這一分，也贏得了比賽，當兩人走向邊線進行換邊時，觀眾響起了更多噓聲，麥雅終場以6比3、6比1收下勝利；此前卡林斯卡婭在第一盤曾經以2比0、40比0領先。

關鍵字： WTA美網卡琳斯卡雅

