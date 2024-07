逆轉衛冕奧運滑板金牌　堀米雄斗：感覺就像一場夢

▲堀米雄斗。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

日本滑板名將堀米雄斗在巴黎奧運男子街頭滑板項目比賽,最後一個回合以近乎完美的表現奪下97.08的高分,以0.1分之差超越美國好手伊頓(Jagger Eaton),最後以總分281.14分完成大逆轉,成功衛冕男子街頭滑板奧運金牌。

Horigome Yuto does it again!



From Tokyo to Paris, Yuto's unwavering dedication and passion shine brightly. Defending his Olympic title at Paris 2024, he has proven himself a true Olympic champion. ????????



Every trick tells a story of relentless hard work. This victory is for… pic.twitter.com/5673bSgJIW