喬科維奇撕裂半月板恐需動刀　專家：最糟糕的受傷時間

▲喬科維奇。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者游郁香/綜合報導

塞爾維亞球王喬科維奇(Novak Djokovic)在法網16強賽強忍膝傷打完5盤,隨後被診斷出右膝半月板撕裂,被迫退出8強賽。《Eurosport》專家貝克爾(Boris Becker)直言,這是一個嚴重的傷病,出現在溫網與奧運前,是「最糟糕」的受傷時間,現在喬帥與團隊必須審慎評估是否要動刀治療。

Novak Djokovic on his withdrawal from Roland Garros:



“I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make… pic.twitter.com/pUcIZO3oOL