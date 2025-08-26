前NBA冠軍寧願守厄文也不想對上柯瑞　「滿場追人太折磨」

Jeff Teague says it’s easier to guard Kyrie Irving than Steph Curry ????— Whistle (@WhistleSports) August 24, 2025
Y’all agree with his logic?!
(Via: @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/YpQsTZgyN4
記者游郁香／綜合報導
前NBA冠軍後衛提格（Jeff Teague）近日談到「誰更難防守」的話題時，給出非常明確的答案。他直言比起面對單打技巧出神入化的厄文（Kyrie Irving），他更害怕防守勇士天王柯瑞（Stephen Curry），因為後者的無球跑動實在太讓人頭痛。
Jeff Teague has faced both Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving at their peaks, and for him, the answer is clear.— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2025
The former All-Star explained that Kyrie’s isolation wizardry is elite, but at least you always know where he’ll be. Curry? A nightmare. Constantly running, darting… pic.twitter.com/cF9qEYdjDD
提格在NBA打滾12季，曾多次與柯瑞交手。他在Podcast節目《Club 520》中透露，「兩人都很難守，但我寧願守厄文。至少你知道厄文會在哪，他會在單打時接球，而你能預判他的動作。但柯瑞不同，他轉頭就往另一個方向跑，你得拚命追，他不停移動，真的太擾亂防守了。」
▲提格直言寧願守厄文，也不想滿場追著柯瑞跑。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
與傳統「單打型」球員不同，柯瑞即便不持球依舊充滿威脅，他能不斷穿越掩護、跑出空檔，迫使防守者時刻繃緊神經。提格強調，「柯瑞一直在跑，不停地鑽掩護。你怕他投進三分，又不能放鬆，所以必須全程專注。」
提格直言，這就是柯瑞比單打高手更難防的原因，「你得繞過一堆掩護，整場都在被撞；單打型的球員就只是你和他一對一。」
他最後總結，對上厄文雖可能被運球單打戲耍，但守柯瑞有如「無頭蒼蠅滿場追著跑」，因此他寧願守厄文也不要對上柯瑞。
▲厄文擁有堪稱史上最佳的技術，單打實力頂尖。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
