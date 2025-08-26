前NBA冠軍寧願守厄文也不想對上柯瑞　「滿場追人太折磨」

記者游郁香／綜合報導

前NBA冠軍後衛提格（Jeff Teague）近日談到「誰更難防守」的話題時，給出非常明確的答案。他直言比起面對單打技巧出神入化的厄文（Kyrie Irving），他更害怕防守勇士天王柯瑞（Stephen Curry），因為後者的無球跑動實在太讓人頭痛。

Jeff Teague has faced both Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving at their peaks, and for him, the answer is clear.



The former All-Star explained that Kyrie’s isolation wizardry is elite, but at least you always know where he’ll be. Curry? A nightmare. Constantly running, darting… pic.twitter.com/cF9qEYdjDD