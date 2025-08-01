史上僅3次！勇士、紅人單局互轟8分　歐祖納延長賽關鍵一擊

▲歐祖納延長賽關鍵一擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導
MLB今（1）日上演一場難以置信的亂打大戰，辛辛那提紅人與亞特蘭大勇士在第8局各攻下8分，締造大聯盟史上僅出現過3次的罕見紀錄。最終，勇士在延長賽以12比11驚險勝出，搶下這場充滿戲劇張力的勝利。
8局上，勇士打線全面引爆，阿爾比斯（Ozzie Albies）單局出現2支安打、3分打點，以及墨菲（Sean Murphy）、威廉斯（Luke Williams）的二壘安打，單局猛攻8分，將比數一舉拉開至11比3。
Ozzie Albies is 2-for-2 with 3 RBI in the eighth inning ????— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) August 1, 2025
RBI-single
2 RBI-single pic.twitter.com/KXQoivNlaE
然而紅人並未因此崩潰，8局下隨即展開反撲，先是史蒂芬森（Tyler Stephenson）安打開路，隨後包含海斯（Ke’Bryan Hayes）的3分砲、克魯茲（Elly De La Cruz）、海斯（Austin Hays）接連適時安打，追到8比11，最後由史提爾（Spencer Steer）轟出追平比數的3分砲，全場觀眾陷入瘋狂。
Ke'Bryan's first home run as a Red@KeBryanHayes pic.twitter.com/UibAuO0V7N— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 1, 2025
EIGHT RUNS ON EIGHT STRAIGHT HITS!— MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2025
The @Reds were down 11-3 entering the bottom of the 8th and just tied the game on a 3-run HR from Spencer Steer! pic.twitter.com/GLUKBdeoSn
根據《Elias Sports Bureau》統計，這是MLB史上第3次出現「單局雙方皆得8分以上」的比賽，前2次為當地時間2004年5月8日老虎對遊騎兵，以及2007年8月2日白襪對洋基。
進入延長賽後，第10局勇士由歐祖納（Marcell Ozuna）擊出右外野高飛犧牲打，打回致勝分，終場以12比11帶走這場經典之戰。
A Marcell Ozuna sac fly gives the Braves the lead in extras in this WILD game pic.twitter.com/bvYrY6no90— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 1, 2025
讀者回應