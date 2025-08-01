運動雲

史上僅3次！勇士、紅人單局互轟8分　歐祖納延長賽關鍵一擊

▲▼勇士歐祖納。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲歐祖納延長賽關鍵一擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

MLB今（1）日上演一場難以置信的亂打大戰，辛辛那提紅人與亞特蘭大勇士在第8局各攻下8分，締造大聯盟史上僅出現過3次的罕見紀錄。最終，勇士在延長賽以12比11驚險勝出，搶下這場充滿戲劇張力的勝利。

8局上，勇士打線全面引爆，阿爾比斯（Ozzie Albies）單局出現2支安打、3分打點，以及墨菲（Sean Murphy）、威廉斯（Luke Williams）的二壘安打，單局猛攻8分，將比數一舉拉開至11比3。

然而紅人並未因此崩潰，8局下隨即展開反撲，先是史蒂芬森（Tyler Stephenson）安打開路，隨後包含海斯（Ke’Bryan Hayes）的3分砲、克魯茲（Elly De La Cruz）、海斯（Austin Hays）接連適時安打，追到8比11，最後由史提爾（Spencer Steer）轟出追平比數的3分砲，全場觀眾陷入瘋狂。

根據《Elias Sports Bureau》統計，這是MLB史上第3次出現「單局雙方皆得8分以上」的比賽，前2次為當地時間2004年5月8日老虎對遊騎兵，以及2007年8月2日白襪對洋基。

進入延長賽後，第10局勇士由歐祖納（Marcell Ozuna）擊出右外野高飛犧牲打，打回致勝分，終場以12比11帶走這場經典之戰。

台中暴雨馬路變河流！ 駕駛們無奈水上開車

