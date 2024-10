中國第7人！崔永熙NBA首秀被冷水潑到　西蒙斯不出手硬傳僅拿2分

????Cui made his NBA regular season debut & scored his 1st point????



????????China's 21-year-old Cui Yongxi came off the bench and made 1 of 2 free throws for his 1st point in regular season



????The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102 for their 1st win of the season#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/4K4g8loroz