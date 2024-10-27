賈吉兩戰低迷生涯季後賽打擊率不到2成　「只能繼續努力訓練」

▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）



眾所矚目的MLB世界大賽「奇基對決」G2由洛杉磯道奇4比2拿下，紐約洋基在7戰4勝制中目前陷入0比2落後，隊長賈吉（Aaron Judge）兩戰9支1的表現也成為眾矢之的，對此賈吉賽後表示很受打擊，並說道「沒有人會為我感到難過，所以我只能繼續努力訓練。」

本戰賈吉4次打擊皆未敲安，遭到道奇投手群3次三振；9局上半當首位打者索托（Juan Soto）擊出二壘安打後，崔南（Blake Treinen）三振了賈吉，這也是比賽關鍵轉捩點，最終道奇4比2有驚無險收下勝利。

回顧這四次打擊，賈吉揮棒落空了六次，而今天道奇所有球員一共也才揮空12次；「這確實讓你很受打擊，」，賈吉賽後說道，「你想要貢獻並幫助球隊，但這就是為什麼你必須繼續努力，繼續揮棒，我不能只是坐在這裡為自己感到難過，沒有人會為我感到難過，所以我只能繼續努力訓練。」

在這次季後賽中，賈吉打擊成績為40支6（1成50打擊率），雖然有2支全壘打但同時也遭到19次三振，此外6分打點全部都是在美聯冠軍賽打下的，隨後面對得分機會時，賈吉8次打擊皆未能敲出安打，而賈吉在得點圈打擊更是下跌到22支1，生涯季後賽打擊率更降至1成99。

賈吉也提到他的掙扎根源在於過度積極的選球打擊策略，對此自己正在努力解決這個問題，「我認為這是試圖讓事情發生，而不是讓比賽來找你，」賈吉表示，「我認為這就是問題所在，你看到托瑞斯（Gleyber Torres）與索托在壘上時，你會想嘗試製造一些機會，但如果球沒有進入好球帶，你就得選保送，很簡單，現在我必須開始更加鎖定好球帶內的球來打。」

「他是我們的領袖，我們的隊長，」洋基一壘手瑞佐（Anthony Rizzo）則給予賈吉滿滿支持，「無論大家對他有什麼看法，他都是一堵磚牆，他知道如何應對這些挑戰，所以我為他作為一個人、一位領袖而感到自豪，而現在這段時間更加定義了他的價值，因為他每天來球場都是一如既往。」