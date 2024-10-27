運動雲

>

賈吉兩戰低迷生涯季後賽打擊率不到2成　「只能繼續努力訓練」

▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）

▲賈吉（Aaron Judge）。（圖／路透）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

眾所矚目的MLB世界大賽「奇基對決」G2由洛杉磯道奇4比2拿下，紐約洋基在7戰4勝制中目前陷入0比2落後，隊長賈吉（Aaron Judge）兩戰9支1的表現也成為眾矢之的，對此賈吉賽後表示很受打擊，並說道「沒有人會為我感到難過，所以我只能繼續努力訓練。」

本戰賈吉4次打擊皆未敲安，遭到道奇投手群3次三振；9局上半當首位打者索托（Juan Soto）擊出二壘安打後，崔南（Blake Treinen）三振了賈吉，這也是比賽關鍵轉捩點，最終道奇4比2有驚無險收下勝利。

回顧這四次打擊，賈吉揮棒落空了六次，而今天道奇所有球員一共也才揮空12次；「這確實讓你很受打擊，」，賈吉賽後說道，「你想要貢獻並幫助球隊，但這就是為什麼你必須繼續努力，繼續揮棒，我不能只是坐在這裡為自己感到難過，沒有人會為我感到難過，所以我只能繼續努力訓練。」

在這次季後賽中，賈吉打擊成績為40支6（1成50打擊率），雖然有2支全壘打但同時也遭到19次三振，此外6分打點全部都是在美聯冠軍賽打下的，隨後面對得分機會時，賈吉8次打擊皆未能敲出安打，而賈吉在得點圈打擊更是下跌到22支1，生涯季後賽打擊率更降至1成99。

賈吉也提到他的掙扎根源在於過度積極的選球打擊策略，對此自己正在努力解決這個問題，「我認為這是試圖讓事情發生，而不是讓比賽來找你，」賈吉表示，「我認為這就是問題所在，你看到托瑞斯（Gleyber Torres）與索托在壘上時，你會想嘗試製造一些機會，但如果球沒有進入好球帶，你就得選保送，很簡單，現在我必須開始更加鎖定好球帶內的球來打。」

「他是我們的領袖，我們的隊長，」洋基一壘手瑞佐（Anthony Rizzo）則給予賈吉滿滿支持，「無論大家對他有什麼看法，他都是一堵磚牆，他知道如何應對這些挑戰，所以我為他作為一個人、一位領袖而感到自豪，而現在這段時間更加定義了他的價值，因為他每天來球場都是一如既往。」

關鍵字： MLB紐約洋基洛杉磯道奇賈吉

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

關心賽事，按讚加入ETtoday運動雲

推薦閱讀

味全龍保護名單討論中　森榮鴻自請離隊

味全龍保護名單討論中　森榮鴻自請離隊

快訊／山本由伸6.1局失1分好投！道奇3轟4比2剋洋基世界大賽2連勝

快訊／山本由伸6.1局失1分好投！道奇3轟4比2剋洋基世界大賽2連勝

道奇教頭曝大谷翔平「左肩脫臼」將檢查　隊友：全場瞬間靜默

道奇教頭曝大谷翔平「左肩脫臼」將檢查　隊友：全場瞬間靜默

快訊／不妙！大谷翔平盜壘疑似傷到左肩表情痛苦　訓練師陪同退場

快訊／不妙！大谷翔平盜壘疑似傷到左肩表情痛苦　訓練師陪同退場

外媒曝大谷翔平左肩疑似脫臼　日媒：肩膀未冰敷賽後2分鐘即離場

外媒曝大谷翔平左肩疑似脫臼　日媒：肩膀未冰敷賽後2分鐘即離場

中職冠軍賽　驚見建案工人站鷹架「一起炸裂」！眼尖球迷拍到了

中職冠軍賽　驚見建案工人站鷹架「一起炸裂」！眼尖球迷拍到了

大谷翔平錯失MVP由賈吉勝出　塞爾獲國聯最佳投手、東山再起獎雙料

大谷翔平錯失MVP由賈吉勝出　塞爾獲國聯最佳投手、東山再起獎雙料

詹皇之子NBA夢暫時幻滅　布朗尼將下放發展聯盟

詹皇之子NBA夢暫時幻滅　布朗尼將下放發展聯盟

味全龍自由市場鎖定打者　4年大聯盟資歷洋砲來台測試

味全龍自由市場鎖定打者　4年大聯盟資歷洋砲來台測試

大谷翔平續扛首棒道奇G2打線大調動　山本由伸史上日本第3人先發

大谷翔平續扛首棒道奇G2打線大調動　山本由伸史上日本第3人先發

今天現折1410元 古早味芋頭酥買4包送4包

熱門新聞

味全龍保護名單討論中　森榮鴻自請離隊

快訊／山本由伸6.1局失1分好投！道奇3轟4比2剋洋基世界大賽2連勝

道奇教頭曝大谷翔平「左肩脫臼」將檢查　隊友：全場瞬間靜默

快訊／不妙！大谷翔平盜壘疑似傷到左肩表情痛苦　訓練師陪同退場

外媒曝大谷翔平左肩疑似脫臼　日媒：肩膀未冰敷賽後2分鐘即離場

中職冠軍賽　驚見建案工人站鷹架「一起炸裂」！眼尖球迷拍到了

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1味全保護名單討論中　森榮鴻離隊

2山本由伸6.1局失1分　世界大賽2連勝

3道奇教頭曝大谷翔平脫臼將檢查

4不妙！大谷翔平盜壘疑似傷到左肩

5大谷翔平左肩傷勢未冰敷　賽後2分鐘即離場

最新新聞

1林書豪抵球場「背部不適」不打了

2弗里曼連兩戰開轟 全壘打在設定內

3賈吉生涯季後賽打擊率降至1成99

4金手套3連霸　李凱威：接球範圍變大

5恩比德不該輪休？勇士格林道出殘酷現實

熱門快報

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次要做出茶水間就能輕鬆烹煮的「馬克杯蛋包鮪魚起士飯」

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

開箱桃園建案 首購無痛入手

成裕ONE以便利的生活機能和親民價格，成為首購族的熱門選擇。想知道更多細節？快來看看琦郁的開箱影片！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

大谷邀裁判做《七龍珠》動作　他舉手發現「被釣中」急逃離

中信兄弟G5擊敗統一封王　4勝1敗勇奪隊史第10冠！

弗里曼轟「再見滿貫砲」逆轉勝 大谷翔平嗨翻：最棒的全壘打！

荷律拿麥應援「2打者出局」　見丹妃喊完變全壘打驚呆了

邊荷律來台第1年就拋彩帶 突被隊友綑綁...掙脫森77

孫生神模仿薔薔　告白金針菇遭打槍

Luxy Girls坐Joeman.中指通大腿　阿達玻璃心：要加多少錢？

家寧.Andy證實分手！　宣布「眾量級YT停更」：已分開一陣子

Joeman貼李多慧悄悄話惹眾怒XD　邰智源教「衝蝦朋友」她喊：完蛋

反骨揭一番賞詐騙獲獎　孫生：不要再作弊囉！
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366