遺憾宣佈不打溫網　納達爾全力備戰巴黎奧運

▲納達爾(Rafael Nadal)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

西班牙名將納達爾(Rafael Nadal)日前在社交媒體上宣佈,為了能夠全力備戰巴黎奧運,他將跳過7月1日舉辦的溫布頓網球錦標賽,在巴黎奧運開打前僅會參加ATP250級別的瑞典博斯塔公開賽。

In order to prepare for the Olympic Games, I will play the tournament in Bastad, Sweden. A tournament that I played earlier in my career and where I had a great time both on and off the court. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Thank you