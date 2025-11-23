前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世享年54歲　17年前意外癱瘓成立基金會

NBPA Executive Director Andre Iguodala issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Rodney Rogers. His story lives on through the Rodney Rogers Courage Award at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, honoring a camper who reflects his resilience, work ethic and heart. pic.twitter.com/6diH0j9Fsz — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 22, 2025

記者游郁香／綜合報導

維克森林大學校史傳奇球星、前 NBA 最佳第6人羅傑斯（Rodney Rogers）今（23）日傳出離世的消息，享年 54 歲。NBA 球員工會執行董事伊古達拉（Andre Iguodala）發文悼念，回憶自己菜鳥季時曾與羅傑斯共事，即便對方在2008年遭遇一場意外，導致肩膀以下癱瘓，仍成立基金會幫助更多人。

The NBA family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rodney Rogers. Rodney earned the Sixth Man of the Year Award while playing for the Phoenix Suns and was a beloved teammate during his 12-year NBA career. He will be remembered not only for his achievements on the court but… pic.twitter.com/BeA3Omdq4L — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

羅傑斯出生於北卡羅來納州達勒姆，人稱「達勒姆公牛」。他加入維克森林後立即展現天賦，1991 年拿下 ACC 最佳新生，兩度入選聯盟第一隊，1993 年更榮膺 ACC 年度最佳球員。他是校史唯一同時獲得這兩項大獎的球員，也是 ACC 歷史上僅7位達成此紀錄的球員之一。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

We grieve the passing of Rodney Rogers, 2022 Distinguished Alumni award winner and @WakeMBB legend.



Rodney inspired us on the court as ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and NBA Sixth Man of the Year. After a life-changing accident in 2008 that left him paralyzed… pic.twitter.com/U7G09VrEOx — Wake Forest University (@WakeForest) November 22, 2025

羅傑斯3度帶領維克森林打進 NCAA 錦標賽，並於大三賽季率隊闖入甜蜜 16 強。他的 54 號球衣於 1996 年退役，距他離校僅3年。1993 年 NBA 選秀，他以第9順位獲選，成為維克森林當時 30 年來最高順位球員。羅傑斯的 NBA 生涯效力過7支球隊， 2000 年披鳳凰城太陽戰袍時，奪下最佳第6人。

▲前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世，享年54歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

羅傑斯的家人今日證實他離世的噩耗， NBA 球員工會執行董事伊古達拉也發文悼念，他形容羅傑斯是「始終如一的穩定力量」。「Rodney在 NBA 打了 12 年，而我很幸運能在費城七六人菜鳥季與他當隊友。Rodney在聯盟期間乃至 2008 年那場讓他癱瘓的悲劇事故後，始終保持溫暖、友善的氣質。我很榮幸曾親身感受他的喜悅。」

羅傑斯在2008 年因 ATV（全地形車）事故導致肩膀以下癱瘓，這場意外促使他成立「Rodney Rogers 基金會」，協助脊髓損傷患者並推廣堅韌精神。2022 年，羅傑斯被維克森林大學授予「傑出校友」榮譽，並於典禮中獲頒名譽博士學位。

▲羅傑斯2008年因一場意外癱瘓，之後他成立基金會幫助更多人。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）