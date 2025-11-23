運動雲

前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世享年54歲　17年前意外癱瘓成立基金會

記者游郁香／綜合報導

維克森林大學校史傳奇球星、前 NBA 最佳第6人羅傑斯（Rodney Rogers）今（23）日傳出離世的消息，享年 54 歲。NBA 球員工會執行董事伊古達拉（Andre Iguodala）發文悼念，回憶自己菜鳥季時曾與羅傑斯共事，即便對方在2008年遭遇一場意外，導致肩膀以下癱瘓，仍成立基金會幫助更多人。

羅傑斯出生於北卡羅來納州達勒姆，人稱「達勒姆公牛」。他加入維克森林後立即展現天賦，1991 年拿下 ACC 最佳新生，兩度入選聯盟第一隊，1993 年更榮膺 ACC 年度最佳球員。他是校史唯一同時獲得這兩項大獎的球員，也是 ACC 歷史上僅7位達成此紀錄的球員之一。

羅傑斯3度帶領維克森林打進 NCAA 錦標賽，並於大三賽季率隊闖入甜蜜 16 強。他的 54 號球衣於 1996 年退役，距他離校僅3年。1993 年 NBA 選秀，他以第9順位獲選，成為維克森林當時 30 年來最高順位球員。羅傑斯的 NBA 生涯效力過7支球隊， 2000 年披鳳凰城太陽戰袍時，奪下最佳第6人。

▲▼前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世，享年54歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世，享年54歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

羅傑斯的家人今日證實他離世的噩耗， NBA 球員工會執行董事伊古達拉也發文悼念，他形容羅傑斯是「始終如一的穩定力量」。「Rodney在 NBA 打了 12 年，而我很幸運能在費城七六人菜鳥季與他當隊友。Rodney在聯盟期間乃至 2008 年那場讓他癱瘓的悲劇事故後，始終保持溫暖、友善的氣質。我很榮幸曾親身感受他的喜悅。」

羅傑斯在2008 年因 ATV（全地形車）事故導致肩膀以下癱瘓，這場意外促使他成立「Rodney Rogers 基金會」，協助脊髓損傷患者並推廣堅韌精神。2022 年，羅傑斯被維克森林大學授予「傑出校友」榮譽，並於典禮中獲頒名譽博士學位。

▲▼前NBA最佳第6人羅傑斯過世，享年54歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲羅傑斯2008年因一場意外癱瘓，之後他成立基金會幫助更多人。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

關鍵字： NBA羅傑斯Rodney Rogers維克森林最佳第6人ACC

