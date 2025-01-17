詹皇經紀人簽下中國19歲新星　218公分楊瀚森挑戰今年NBA選秀

▲中國19歲新星楊瀚森被NBA天王詹姆斯所屬的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下。（圖／翻攝自IG）
記者游郁香／綜合報導
效力中國CBA青島雄鷹的19歲新星楊瀚森，已被NBA天王詹姆斯(LeBron James)經紀人保羅(Rich Paul)開設的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下，這位218公分長人接受陸媒《虎撲》專訪時透露，經紀團隊為他制定了完整的訓練計劃，包括安排退役NBA球星與頂級訓練師協助他全力衝擊今年的NBA選秀。
旗下有無數大咖NBA球星的《Klutch sports》，昨(16)日在社群媒體宣布簽下中國禁區新星楊瀚森，中國知名籃球記者宋翔披露，《Klutch sports》展現十足的誠意，「美方經紀公司承諾，會動用資源全力幫助楊瀚森衝擊NBA。」按照計劃，楊瀚森將在今年4月報名參加2025年NBA選秀。
Hansen Yang is one of the most curious prospects in the world right now. Dont think he’s an NBA player yet, but there are some interesting long term flashes there— nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) January 13, 2025
The 7’1 Chinese big man has been having a strong season in China, but still looks raw in multiple facets ???? pic.twitter.com/8JGrHqPNHl
218公分的楊瀚森被陸媒封為「中國版約基奇(Nikola Jokic)」，他在2023年10月23日代表青島出戰北控，迎來職業生涯首秀，並且在該季全明星賽獲選北區先發，入選2024年CBA國內球員第一陣容，被選為年度最佳防守球員與年度最佳新銳球員。
楊瀚森在CBA的首個賽季(2023-24賽季)，NBA相關人員曾多次前往現場觀察他，但他並沒有參加去年的NBA選秀。
Didn't make this public at the time, but there's bound to be more interest now.— Wilko (@wilkomcv) January 16, 2025
???? LINK BELOW for in-depth notes on Hansen Yang ???????? from two summers ago. He's continued developing, but his broad picture remains similar.
The Chinese center will the best passing big of the 2025… pic.twitter.com/MMH0psNW3b
如今楊瀚森正式進入《Klutch sports》，成為「詹皇幫」的成員之一，他接受《虎撲》專訪時表示，要向詹皇等「同門」的巨星前輩學習訓練和自律性，努力提高自身能力。
楊瀚森透露，《Klutch sports》為他制定了完整的訓練計劃，安排NBA退役球星、NBA頂級訓練師來指導他，幫助他提升自己的不足之處。
