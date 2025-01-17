詹皇經紀人簽下中國19歲新星　218公分楊瀚森挑戰今年NBA選秀

▲中國19歲新星楊瀚森被NBA天王詹姆斯所屬的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下。（圖／翻攝自IG）

記者游郁香／綜合報導

效力中國CBA青島雄鷹的19歲新星楊瀚森，已被NBA天王詹姆斯(LeBron James)經紀人保羅(Rich Paul)開設的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下，這位218公分長人接受陸媒《虎撲》專訪時透露，經紀團隊為他制定了完整的訓練計劃，包括安排退役NBA球星與頂級訓練師協助他全力衝擊今年的NBA選秀。

旗下有無數大咖NBA球星的《Klutch sports》，昨(16)日在社群媒體宣布簽下中國禁區新星楊瀚森，中國知名籃球記者宋翔披露，《Klutch sports》展現十足的誠意，「美方經紀公司承諾，會動用資源全力幫助楊瀚森衝擊NBA。」按照計劃，楊瀚森將在今年4月報名參加2025年NBA選秀。

Hansen Yang is one of the most curious prospects in the world right now. Dont think he’s an NBA player yet, but there are some interesting long term flashes there



The 7’1 Chinese big man has been having a strong season in China, but still looks raw in multiple facets ???? pic.twitter.com/8JGrHqPNHl