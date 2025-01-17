運動雲

詹皇經紀人簽下中國19歲新星　218公分楊瀚森挑戰今年NBA選秀

▲中國19歲新星楊瀚森被NBA天王詹姆斯所屬的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下。（圖／翻攝自IG）

▲中國19歲新星楊瀚森被NBA天王詹姆斯所屬的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下。（圖／翻攝自IG）

記者游郁香／綜合報導

效力中國CBA青島雄鷹的19歲新星楊瀚森，已被NBA天王詹姆斯(LeBron James)經紀人保羅(Rich Paul)開設的經紀公司《Klutch sports》簽下，這位218公分長人接受陸媒《虎撲》專訪時透露，經紀團隊為他制定了完整的訓練計劃，包括安排退役NBA球星與頂級訓練師協助他全力衝擊今年的NBA選秀。

旗下有無數大咖NBA球星的《Klutch sports》，昨(16)日在社群媒體宣布簽下中國禁區新星楊瀚森，中國知名籃球記者宋翔披露，《Klutch sports》展現十足的誠意，「美方經紀公司承諾，會動用資源全力幫助楊瀚森衝擊NBA。」按照計劃，楊瀚森將在今年4月報名參加2025年NBA選秀。

218公分的楊瀚森被陸媒封為「中國版約基奇(Nikola Jokic)」，他在2023年10月23日代表青島出戰北控，迎來職業生涯首秀，並且在該季全明星賽獲選北區先發，入選2024年CBA國內球員第一陣容，被選為年度最佳防守球員與年度最佳新銳球員。

楊瀚森在CBA的首個賽季(2023-24賽季)，NBA相關人員曾多次前往現場觀察他，但他並沒有參加去年的NBA選秀。

如今楊瀚森正式進入《Klutch sports》，成為「詹皇幫」的成員之一，他接受《虎撲》專訪時表示，要向詹皇等「同門」的巨星前輩學習訓練和自律性，努力提高自身能力。

楊瀚森透露，《Klutch sports》為他制定了完整的訓練計劃，安排NBA退役球星、NBA頂級訓練師來指導他，幫助他提升自己的不足之處。

