傳金慧成被水手密切關注　韓職千安211盜內野好手有望旅美

▲金慧成。（圖／翻攝自X／MLBDeadlineNews）
實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導
韓國職棒培證英雄隊當家二壘手金慧成今年季前就已經跟球團協商好，球季結束後要行使競標制度挑戰大聯盟；而根據傳言，將補強目標放在二壘手的西雅圖水手隊，金慧成將是他們今年休賽季的主要目標之一。
The Mariners, known to be in the 2B market, are among the teams that have closely evaluated infielder Hye-seong Kim, whom the Kiwoom Heroes will post this offseason.
Kim, a left-handed batter, had an .841 OPS and 30 SB at age 25 in KBO this season.@MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 6, 2024[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
根據大聯盟官網知名記者莫羅西（Jon Morosi）指出，西雅圖水手隊是「密切評估」金慧成的球隊之一，在他符合簽約資格之前已展開觀察。
金慧成今年剛結束了生涯在培證英雄隊的第八個賽季，他在2017年18歲時成為職業球員；本賽季他在127場比賽中打擊三圍分別是.326/.383/.458，擊出了11支全壘打和30分打點，其中30次盜壘在聯賽中排名第10，3成26的打擊率則並列第13。
The Seattle Mariners are trying to upgrade the 2B position AGAIN and it looks like they have interest in Hye-seong Kim.— Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) November 6, 2024
On top of batting for good number in KBO, he also is very good defensively.
Hopefully this reporting is correct, would love to see this. [@jonmorosi] pic.twitter.com/ugoWC4Lz7X
2018年開始至今，金慧成每年出賽122場以上，在韓國職棒生涯擊出了1043支安打、211次盜壘成功，金慧成今年年薪為6億5000萬韓元（約新台幣1705萬元）。
金慧成的優勢在於速度和防守，他在過去七個賽季中每季至少盜壘20次，其中四個賽季盜壘數達到30次或以上；從2021年至2023年，連續三年獲得韓國職棒金手套獎，主要擔任二壘手和游擊手。
水手隊在拒絕波蘭柯（Jorge Polanco）下賽季1200萬美元的球隊選項後，目前在二壘位置上有一個空缺，補強目標也放在海外的水手，目光才會鎖定在金慧成。
Hye-Seong Kim— 김짱돌 (@zzangdolkim) November 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/6i6RwHLKrN
