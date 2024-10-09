運動雲

馬查多朝道奇休息室丟球引爭議　教士教頭：他無惡意

▲席爾特（Mike Shildt）。（圖／路透）

▲席爾特（Mike Shildt）。（圖／路透）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

道奇與教士系列賽7日賽事發生小插曲，教士明星三壘手馬查多（Manny Machado）朝向道奇休息室丟球，讓道奇總教練羅伯斯（Dave Roberts）感覺相當不尊重；今天（9日）G3賽前記者會時，教士主帥席爾特（Mike Shildt）則認為馬查多此舉沒有任何惡意。

事件導火線是來自道奇先發投手弗拉赫提（Jack Flaherty）對教士隊塔提斯（Fernando Tatis Jr）投出觸身球，塔提斯被砸時就面露不滿，馬查多也無法接受。就在弗拉赫提三振後，又對馬查多狂噴髒話，於是雙方隔空你來我往嗆聲。

對此感到不滿的馬查多賽後說，「我們也不會去丟大谷翔平啊！」弗拉赫提則強調並非故意砸人，「沒理由6局一開始就丟人，處於落後時想投內角球，他沒退開就砸中了。」

然而在G3賽前記者會中，教士主帥席爾特受訪時表示希望球隊以專心打棒球為主，但他同時也絕對支持馬查多。

「聽著，我進入這個行業是為了幫助球員發揮他們的天賦，並在場上競爭、尊重對手，」席爾特說道，「我不會，也永遠不會貶低另一支球隊的球員，尤其是我曾經執教過的球員，也不會這樣對待一支球隊，我不想這樣運作，我非常尊重他們的球隊，尊重他們的球員。」

席爾特說，「至於馬查多，很遺憾；有些人無法從過去的事情中釋懷，我認為那天晚上他在非常艱難的環境中展現了職業精神和領導力，根本沒有任何意圖；馬查多擁有非凡的手臂天賦，他在之前那場再見三殺的比賽中證明了這一點。」

