狂！唐西奇季後賽6項數據高居第1　奇德曝金童總有關鍵表現原因

▲▼獨行俠金童唐西奇今年季後賽前3輪6項數據皆名列第1。（圖／記者游郁香製）

▲唐西奇今年季後賽前3輪6項數據皆名列第1。（圖／記者游郁香製）

記者游郁香／綜合報導

獨行俠「金童」唐西奇(Luka Doncic)今年季後賽前3輪繳出極為驚人的表現，他在得分、籃板、助攻、抄截等6項數據皆高居第1，他僅是近50年來第6位打進總冠軍賽的得分王。達拉斯前1次挺進總決賽，唐西奇只有12歲，主帥奇德(Jason Kidd)點出為何這位斯洛維尼亞金童總能在關鍵時刻發威的原因。

唐西奇本季以場均33.9分首度登上NBA得分王寶座，進入季後賽，儘管首輪就遭逢膝傷，他仍宰制賽場，前3輪合計拿下489分、164籃板、150助攻、28抄截、砍進57顆三分球、罰進100球，這6項數據皆高居第1。

根據NBA官方統計，唐西奇只不過是這半世紀以來，第6位當季「得分王」打進NBA總冠軍賽，其他5位分別是灣區天王柯瑞(Stephen Curry)、籃球之神喬丹(Michael Jordan)、湖人傳奇歐尼爾(Shaquille O'Neal)、2屆FMVP杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)和戰神艾佛森(Allen Iverson)。

獨行俠在西區冠軍賽強碰聯盟防守最強的灰狼，唐西奇該系列賽場均得分飆高到32.4分，明尼蘇達擁有多名防守悍將，包括4屆最佳防守球員戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)，依舊拿唐西奇沒轍。這位斯洛維尼亞金童因此成了史上第9位，面對聯盟防守排名第1的隊伍，場均仍達到30分以上的球員；前一位是2022年的柯瑞。

達拉斯前一次闖進總冠軍賽，得追溯到2011年，當時唐西奇年僅12歲，距離他與西甲豪門皇馬簽約還有15個月。

談到唐西奇總能在關鍵時刻發威的原因，身為2011年達阿斯首冠成員之一的現任主帥奇德表示，「這要追溯到他在皇馬的時期，他15歲就能在最大的舞台繳出出色表現。他很特別，是世界最好的球員之一，而且他喜歡競爭。」

▲獨行俠唐西奇與厄文，是聯盟史上第3對在季後賽砍下至少30分，並在該役領軍挺進總冠軍賽的雙人組合。（圖／CFP）

▲唐西奇。（圖／CFP）

