狂！唐西奇季後賽6項數據高居第1　奇德曝金童總有關鍵表現原因

▲唐西奇今年季後賽前3輪6項數據皆名列第1。（圖／記者游郁香製）

記者游郁香／綜合報導

獨行俠「金童」唐西奇(Luka Doncic)今年季後賽前3輪繳出極為驚人的表現，他在得分、籃板、助攻、抄截等6項數據皆高居第1，他僅是近50年來第6位打進總冠軍賽的得分王。達拉斯前1次挺進總決賽，唐西奇只有12歲，主帥奇德(Jason Kidd)點出為何這位斯洛維尼亞金童總能在關鍵時刻發威的原因。

唐西奇本季以場均33.9分首度登上NBA得分王寶座，進入季後賽，儘管首輪就遭逢膝傷，他仍宰制賽場，前3輪合計拿下489分、164籃板、150助攻、28抄截、砍進57顆三分球、罰進100球，這6項數據皆高居第1。

Scoring champs to reach the NBA Finals in the same season over the last 50 years… Luka joins an elite group!



Doncic and the @dallasmavs visit Boston for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV on Thursday at 8:30pm/et on ABC. pic.twitter.com/mmKiPM6gah — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2024

根據NBA官方統計，唐西奇只不過是這半世紀以來，第6位當季「得分王」打進NBA總冠軍賽，其他5位分別是灣區天王柯瑞(Stephen Curry)、籃球之神喬丹(Michael Jordan)、湖人傳奇歐尼爾(Shaquille O'Neal)、2屆FMVP杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)和戰神艾佛森(Allen Iverson)。

Luka Doncic is the 9th player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG in a series win against the #1 ranked defense.



The last player to do so was Steph Curry (2022). pic.twitter.com/6iZZD8CEnR — StatMamba (@StatMamba) June 2, 2024

獨行俠在西區冠軍賽強碰聯盟防守最強的灰狼，唐西奇該系列賽場均得分飆高到32.4分，明尼蘇達擁有多名防守悍將，包括4屆最佳防守球員戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)，依舊拿唐西奇沒轍。這位斯洛維尼亞金童因此成了史上第9位，面對聯盟防守排名第1的隊伍，場均仍達到30分以上的球員；前一位是2022年的柯瑞。

達拉斯前一次闖進總冠軍賽，得追溯到2011年，當時唐西奇年僅12歲，距離他與西甲豪門皇馬簽約還有15個月。

Jason Kidd on what makes Luka Doncic built for the big moment:



“It goes back to him with Real Madrid. Just being on the biggest stage at the age of 15…He is special. He’s one of the best players in the world, and again, he loves the competition.” pic.twitter.com/ntzGQkv8zk — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) June 2, 2024

談到唐西奇總能在關鍵時刻發威的原因，身為2011年達阿斯首冠成員之一的現任主帥奇德表示，「這要追溯到他在皇馬的時期，他15歲就能在最大的舞台繳出出色表現。他很特別，是世界最好的球員之一，而且他喜歡競爭。」

▲唐西奇。（圖／CFP）