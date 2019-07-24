運動雲

影／性別歧視遭退隊！8歲棒球女神童連續美技驚艷全場

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Legend status • Last year, Ashlynn, a 7-year old from Toronto, was awarded the MVP award from the opposing team during Regional Finals. “After the game,” said her dad, Dan, “[a parent on our team] told me that girls shouldn’t be playing baseball and that they should stick to softball. Then, at tryouts, the coach cut her from the team.” • Our response? Their loss. • In just 10 days, this 8-year old is headed to #BFANationals to join hundreds of girls from North America and abroad to do what they do best: play baseball. • “I don’t think it has ever occurred to Ashlynn that some people think that girls can’t do things that boys can do,” says Dan. • We’re right there with you, Ashlynn—and we’ve got your back • #baseballforall #borntoplay #unstoppable #girlscandoanything #girlsplaybaseballtoo #baseballplayers #girlsinbaseball #naturalathelete #divingcatch #baseballseason #travebaseball #empoweredgirls #strongfemale #supporther #sheplayswewin #girlsinthegame #letherplay #baseballtournament #thefutureisfemale #futureofbaseball @danbaseballdadof6 @jbclac

Baseball For All（@baseballforall）分享的貼文 於 張貼

記者劉峻誠／綜合報導

女生就只能打壘球嗎？北美一名8歲女童艾希琳（Ashlynn Therien）雖然擁有極佳的棒球天賦，但卻因為性別而遭到歧視，認為她不能待在男孩子的棒球隊裡。被趕出球隊的艾希琳加入《Baseball for all》這個團體，並在守備練習時展現驚人的守備美技，驚艷了許多人。

去年來自多倫多的7歲女孩艾希琳在地區性的棒球比賽中拿下MVP，比賽結束後，一名家長跟艾希琳的父親說，「女生不應該來打棒球，去打壘球吧！」之後教練就把艾希琳趕出球隊。

對於球隊砍掉MVP等級的艾希琳，她的父親僅說：「這是她們的損失」。並在短短10天之內，將艾希琳送往北美的《Baseball for all》，這是一個專門支持女生打棒球的機構，而這個機構目前有數百名女性在這，從事他們最擅長的事-打棒球。

▲▼8歲女童艾希琳（Ashlynn Therien） 。（圖／截自baseballforall IG）

▲8歲女童艾希琳撲接美技 。（圖／截自baseballforall IG）

《Baseball for all》也特別將艾希琳平時守備練習的影片上傳，在影片之中，艾希琳多次撲接美技，讓場邊的觀眾、家長們驚嘆連連。艾希琳的父親表示，「沒有什麼事情是男生能做，但女生不能做的」。

關鍵字： 性別歧視女童美技守備
﻿

