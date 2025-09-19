運動雲

2026或許是最後舞台！盼巔峰謝幕　44歲阿隆索展望F1未來

▲西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）。（圖／路透）

▲西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）。（圖／路透）

記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）近日在接受《AS》專訪時透露，如果2026賽季表現理想，他很可能選擇在當年結束後退休；這位44歲的老將強調，自己希望在仍保持最佳狀態的時候告別賽場。

阿隆索自2013年以來便未在F1登上分站冠軍，他將希望寄託在 2026年的賽車技術規則改變，希望能再度發起冠軍衝擊；他所效力的阿斯頓馬丁車隊近年來積極投資新工廠，並邀請傳奇設計師紐維（Adrian Newey）領軍設計團隊，以期在新賽制下脫穎而出。

阿隆索坦言：「這取決於我明年的感覺，我在身體和心理上的狀態，但我不知道，現在還沒有明確的想法；如果賽車表現良好，那麼很有可能2026就會是我的最後一年。」

雖然他認為2026賽季將是關鍵，但阿隆索同時指出，車隊的真正實力或許要到2027、2028年才能完全展現；「我知道在2027或2028年我成功的機會會更大，因為到時候我們現在這個團隊，包括紐維在內，都會趨於穩定。第一年他們可能做得不錯，但到了第二、第三年，他們一定會做得很好。」

「但我必須和自己對話，如果賽車表現不佳，那麼我可能會再多跑一年，好讓自己留下好的回憶；如果賽車表現出色，那麼2026很可能就是最後一年。」

阿隆索在2005、2006年為雷諾車隊奪下兩屆世界冠軍。他強調，自己不會因為失去競爭力才選擇退休，而是希望在仍被視為最佳之一的時候高掛戰靴。

他說：「（退休）不會是因為缺乏競爭力，當我離開F1時，我希望像現在一樣離開，我仍然認為自己是最好的，外界至少有30%到40%的人也繼續認為我是最好的。」

「我不想因為技術退步才選擇離開，我會享受明年，然後逐年決定；但沒錯，我希望能在巔峰時告別，」阿隆索最後提及。

