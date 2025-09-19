2026或許是最後舞台！盼巔峰謝幕　44歲阿隆索展望F1未來

▲西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）。（圖／路透）



記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）近日在接受《AS》專訪時透露，如果2026賽季表現理想，他很可能選擇在當年結束後退休；這位44歲的老將強調，自己希望在仍保持最佳狀態的時候告別賽場。

| Fernando Alonso on his F1 future: "If the 2026 car is bad, there is a chance I continue another year to finish with a good taste in my mouth. "If the car is good, 2026 will probably be my last year." [ @diarioas ]

阿隆索自2013年以來便未在F1登上分站冠軍，他將希望寄託在 2026年的賽車技術規則改變，希望能再度發起冠軍衝擊；他所效力的阿斯頓馬丁車隊近年來積極投資新工廠，並邀請傳奇設計師紐維（Adrian Newey）領軍設計團隊，以期在新賽制下脫穎而出。

阿隆索坦言：「這取決於我明年的感覺，我在身體和心理上的狀態，但我不知道，現在還沒有明確的想法；如果賽車表現良好，那麼很有可能2026就會是我的最後一年。」

: Fernando Alonso hints 2026 may be his final season in F1, saying his decision will depend on how the car performs and how he feels physically and mentally — he’s left open to racing on if things go poorly so he can “finish on a positive note.”#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/psiYw0sOFg