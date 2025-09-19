2026或許是最後舞台！盼巔峰謝幕　44歲阿隆索展望F1未來

▲西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）。（圖／路透）
記者胡冠辰／綜合報導
西班牙車手、兩屆一級方程式世界冠軍阿隆索（Fernando Alonso）近日在接受《AS》專訪時透露，如果2026賽季表現理想，他很可能選擇在當年結束後退休；這位44歲的老將強調，自己希望在仍保持最佳狀態的時候告別賽場。
| Fernando Alonso on his F1 future:
"If the 2026 car is bad, there is a chance I continue another year to finish with a good taste in my mouth.
"If the car is good, 2026 will probably be my last year."
[@diarioas]— formularacers (@formularacers_) September 19, 2025[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
阿隆索自2013年以來便未在F1登上分站冠軍，他將希望寄託在 2026年的賽車技術規則改變，希望能再度發起冠軍衝擊；他所效力的阿斯頓馬丁車隊近年來積極投資新工廠，並邀請傳奇設計師紐維（Adrian Newey）領軍設計團隊，以期在新賽制下脫穎而出。
阿隆索坦言：「這取決於我明年的感覺，我在身體和心理上的狀態，但我不知道，現在還沒有明確的想法；如果賽車表現良好，那麼很有可能2026就會是我的最後一年。」
: Fernando Alonso hints 2026 may be his final season in F1, saying his decision will depend on how the car performs and how he feels physically and mentally — he’s left open to racing on if things go poorly so he can “finish on a positive note.”#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/psiYw0sOFg— F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 19, 2025
雖然他認為2026賽季將是關鍵，但阿隆索同時指出，車隊的真正實力或許要到2027、2028年才能完全展現；「我知道在2027或2028年我成功的機會會更大，因為到時候我們現在這個團隊，包括紐維在內，都會趨於穩定。第一年他們可能做得不錯，但到了第二、第三年，他們一定會做得很好。」
「但我必須和自己對話，如果賽車表現不佳，那麼我可能會再多跑一年，好讓自己留下好的回憶；如果賽車表現出色，那麼2026很可能就是最後一年。」
Fernando Alonso ungkapkan kalau 2026 bisa jadi musim terakhirnya di F1, bersamaan dengan kontraknya habis di Aston Martin.— F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) September 19, 2025
Namun itu tergantung apa yang ia rasakan tahun depan, terutama di aspek fisik dan mental. Namun yang jelas, Alonso ingin menutup karirnya dengan positif.… pic.twitter.com/p0jF71SjfZ
阿隆索在2005、2006年為雷諾車隊奪下兩屆世界冠軍。他強調，自己不會因為失去競爭力才選擇退休，而是希望在仍被視為最佳之一的時候高掛戰靴。
他說：「（退休）不會是因為缺乏競爭力，當我離開F1時，我希望像現在一樣離開，我仍然認為自己是最好的，外界至少有30%到40%的人也繼續認為我是最好的。」
「我不想因為技術退步才選擇離開，我會享受明年，然後逐年決定；但沒錯，我希望能在巔峰時告別，」阿隆索最後提及。
讀者回應