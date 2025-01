柯瑞生涯首次連2場0助攻難掩沮喪　勇士迷：隊友全在拖後腿

Steph Curry staring in seeming disbelief after the final stoppage. Scoreboard? Fans leaving? Something more? Warriors fall to a tired Heat group, 114-96. Finish homestand 3-3 with four-game road trip ahead. Let's chat — ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????, @957thegame . pic.twitter.com/nyxNa3Vs09

記者游郁香/綜合報導

勇士今(8)日以96比114慘輸給前一天打到2度延長的熱火,整場狂飆31分、8顆三分球的灣區天王柯瑞(Stephen Curry)在最後一次暫停被換下場時,神情相當沮喪,來回走動似乎在看著計分板和觀眾席,他近2戰合計攻下57分卻0助攻,球迷紛紛替他抱屈,「他確實在傳球,但每個人都在拖後腿。」

Steph Curry in his last two games:



57 PTS

0 AST



The first time in his career he hasn’t recorded an assist in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/WJmcF062ti