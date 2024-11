K湯賽前「斷聯」惹怒柯瑞　咖哩噴垃圾話：你最好待在這！

"So I pissed Steph off 'cause [he] was supposed to speak before the game... Try to check in with Klay [Thompson] on something else, & Klay ghosted him. So he got pissed."



Draymond Green on why Steph Curry WENT OFF against the Mavs ????



(via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/8iGRuyf3Nu