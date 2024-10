畫面駭人！爵士前鋒突倒地右腿外翻重傷　厄文、唐西奇趕去關心

Just... I don't understand what happened here. Hendricks was jogging, slowing down... and his leg just stopped functioning as a leg. https://t.co/57gr7BJqaw

記者游郁香/綜合報導

爵士去年首輪第9順位新秀亨德里克斯(Taylor Hendricks),在今(29)日作客獨行俠一役遭逢嚴重傷勢,第3節還剩6分鐘左右,他沿著球場右側跑動,在無碰撞之下,右腿突然失去支撐力,倒在了地上,右腿「外翻」的畫面相當駭人,最終他被擔架抬出場;據報導,他遭逢了右腿腓骨骨折及踝關節脫臼。

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks appears to have suffered a significant leg injury.



Staff members from both teams helped cover his leg with towels and he was wheeled off the floor.



Players from both teams showed support for Hendricks, including Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić. pic.twitter.com/MnzBUAWxA7