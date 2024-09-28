主場2比7不敵金鶯　雙城本季正式無緣季後賽

▲雙城先發羅培茲（Pablo López）。（圖／路透）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

明尼蘇達雙城今天（台灣時間28日）在主場交手巴爾的摩金鶯，金鶯靠著打線在8局上半單局敲出5支安打灌進4分，外加先發右投波維奇（Cade Povich）主投5.2局無失分的好表現下奠定勝基；終場金鶯就以7比2擊敗雙城，將雙城從季後賽爭奪戰中淘汰。

The Minnesota Twins have been eliminated from the MLB postseason.



There’s no one reason a team comes crashing down, but @DanHayesMLB lists five reasons for the collapse:https://t.co/zmTu5Vrwl1 pic.twitter.com/ewwkoChlcr [廣告]請繼續往下閱讀... September 28, 2024

2局上半，客隊金鶯突破雙城先發羅培茲（Pablo López），歐赫恩（Ryan O'Hearn ）擊出399英尺兩分砲幫助球隊先馳得點取得2比0領先；羅培茲先發5.2局就失這兩分，金鶯先發波維奇則是繳出5.2局無失分、僅被敲出2支零星安打的不俗表現，波維奇退場時為勝投候選人。

He likes to moove it, moove it. pic.twitter.com/EY8xlUYcHY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 28, 2024

7局上半金鶯打線攻勢再起，考瑟（Colton Cowser）夯出一發陽春砲幫助球隊擴大領先；8局上半金鶯團隊火力全開，單局敲出5支安打灌進4分，一舉將記分板上的數字改寫至7比0，即便雙城在9局下半回神攻進2分也無濟於事，終場金鶯就以7比2擊敗雙城，將雙城從季後賽爭奪戰中淘汰。