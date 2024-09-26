運動雲

左手肘屈肌拉傷　洋基左投柯提斯進15天傷兵名單

▲洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes Jr.）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

紐約洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes）原本表定將在今天（台灣時間26日）主場先發迎戰巴爾的摩金鶯，但他卻因「左肘屈肌拉傷」被列入15天傷兵名單，今年季後賽不確定能否回歸，也讓條紋大軍季後賽先發輪值造成不小打擊。

柯提斯表示，自己不知道拉傷的嚴重程度，但肘部的尺側副韌帶「看起來不錯」；他接著說道在接下來的7到10天內會好好養傷，同時計畫接受高濃度血小板血漿注射治療，以便加速康復。

柯提斯進入15天傷兵名單意味著他將無法參加10月5日開打的美聯分區系列賽首戰，儘管柯提斯本人相當樂觀，但主帥布恩（Aaron Boone）卻持保守態度，「我不知道我是否樂觀，」布恩說，「我的意思是，我們還沒有排除任何可能性，首先，至少在接下來的一周到十天裡，我們必須真正了解我們正在處理的問題，看看是否有任何機會。」

今天柯提斯缺席後，洋基將最近轉到牛棚的史卓曼（Marcus Stroman）頂替與金鶯系列賽第二戰的先發位置；此外波蒂特（Cody Poteet）也被叫上球隊隨時待命，以便不時之需。

關鍵字： MLB紐約洋基柯提斯

