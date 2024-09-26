左手肘屈肌拉傷　洋基左投柯提斯進15天傷兵名單

▲洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes Jr.）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
紐約洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes）原本表定將在今天（台灣時間26日）主場先發迎戰巴爾的摩金鶯，但他卻因「左肘屈肌拉傷」被列入15天傷兵名單，今年季後賽不確定能否回歸，也讓條紋大軍季後賽先發輪值造成不小打擊。
Yankees starter for tonight LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. will be getting an MRI on his left elbow. RHP Cody Poteet will be in the Bronx tonight and could be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Willes-Barre to make the start in place of Nestor Cortes Jr.. #RepBX #NestorCortesJr #CodyPoteet pic.twitter.com/b1jC1OY8yG— Yankee Source (@yankee_source) September 25, 2024
柯提斯表示，自己不知道拉傷的嚴重程度，但肘部的尺側副韌帶「看起來不錯」；他接著說道在接下來的7到10天內會好好養傷，同時計畫接受高濃度血小板血漿注射治療，以便加速康復。
Nestor Cortes details when he started feeling his left flexor strain that had him placed on the 15-day IL today & Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he expects "nothing else but a World Series win" #Yankees pic.twitter.com/kPBrCISGGy— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 25, 2024
柯提斯進入15天傷兵名單意味著他將無法參加10月5日開打的美聯分區系列賽首戰，儘管柯提斯本人相當樂觀，但主帥布恩（Aaron Boone）卻持保守態度，「我不知道我是否樂觀，」布恩說，「我的意思是，我們還沒有排除任何可能性，首先，至少在接下來的一周到十天裡，我們必須真正了解我們正在處理的問題，看看是否有任何機會。」
今天柯提斯缺席後，洋基將最近轉到牛棚的史卓曼（Marcus Stroman）頂替與金鶯系列賽第二戰的先發位置；此外波蒂特（Cody Poteet）也被叫上球隊隨時待命，以便不時之需。
