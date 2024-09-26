左手肘屈肌拉傷　洋基左投柯提斯進15天傷兵名單

▲洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes Jr.）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

紐約洋基左投柯提斯（Nestor Cortes）原本表定將在今天（台灣時間26日）主場先發迎戰巴爾的摩金鶯，但他卻因「左肘屈肌拉傷」被列入15天傷兵名單，今年季後賽不確定能否回歸，也讓條紋大軍季後賽先發輪值造成不小打擊。

Yankees starter for tonight LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. will be getting an MRI on his left elbow. RHP Cody Poteet will be in the Bronx tonight and could be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Willes-Barre to make the start in place of Nestor Cortes Jr.. #RepBX #NestorCortesJr #CodyPoteet pic.twitter.com/b1jC1OY8yG